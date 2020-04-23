Blackview BV9100 is not just a smartphone but it is a power bank in its own right. With people now spending time stuck in their home, a smartphone with a big battery makes more sense than anything. Blackview BV9100 is designed to address that very need of long battery life. Designing a smartphone with a big battery has been nothing but a challenge for manufacturers. Energizer went for the ultimate challenge with Power Max P18K Pop at Mobile World Congress last year. Also Read - Itel Vision 1 First impressions: Waterdrop notch, big battery at a budget

The smartphone attracted a lot of interest but not a lot of people committed to buy the device. The smartphone was doomed and never became available. However, that has not stopped Blackview from taking another crack at that segment. Blackview BV9100 is the latest in this scene of smartphones with big batteries. With a 13,000mAh battery, it is the largest yet on a commercial device. Unlike Energizer, it has a retail price that will make it lucrative for a lot of consumers.

Blackview BV9100 has a huge battery

Blackview BV9100 has a battery that is technically four times the capacity of the Apple iPhone 11. Only Ulefone Power 5S has a battery capacity that matches the device from Blackview. It is available directly from Blackview for $199.99 (around Rs 15,150). The final price will be determined at the checkout, TechRadar noted in its report. The manufacturer also notes that it ships via DHL. While it has a huge battery, the overall hardware is a modest one.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. There is a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and has a rugged casing as well. It has dual 16-megapixel rear camera setup with Sony sensors and at. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter that uses a Samsung sensor. It has a fingerprint sensor and runs Android Pie. Thankfully, it supports 30W fast charging and can even be used as a power bank.