Meet Escobar Fold 1: A foldable smartphone from Pablo Escobar's brother

The Escobar Fold 1 features a design similar to that of Royole FlexPai. When unfolded, it has a 7.8-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

  • Published: December 3, 2019 4:38 PM IST
Roberto Escobar, brother of Pablo Escobar, has released a new foldable smartphone. Called Escobar Fold 1, the new foldable device seems inspired by Royole FlexPai more than Samsung Galaxy Fold. The brother of the infamous drug lord had previously released his own flamethrower and said it inspired Elon Musk to launch Not a Flamethrower as a viral product. The Escobar Fold 1 features a flexible screen similar to other foldable smartphones in the market and it folds into a tablet. Interestingly, Escobar plans to target Apple and not Samsung with his foldable smartphone.

Escobar Fold 1: Price and Availability

According to Digital Trends, the initial run of the Escobar Fold 1 will be limited to 1,00,000 units. The foldable smartphone will be available in two storage options. The variant with 128GB storage will be available for $349 (around Rs 25,100) while the 512GB storage variant will be available for $499 (around Rs 35,800). The foldable device will be sold exclusively via Escobar’s website. “I have told many people that I would beat Apple and I will. I cut the networks and retailers, to sell to customers phones that can fold for only $349, phones which in stores cost thousands of dollars by Samsung and others. This is my goal, to beat Apple, and by doing it myself like I always have,” Escobar told Digital Trends.

In terms of specifications, the Escobar Fold 1 comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 855 mobile platform clocked at 2.8GHz. It runs Android Pie and has 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 512GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via external memory slot. When unfolded, the Fold 1 offers a 7.8-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 4:3 aspect ratio. The display size when the device is folded remains unknown at this moment.

There is dual 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel camera setup, which works as the front as well as rear camera. The camera setup is aided by dual LED flash and there is even mention of optical image stabilization. There is fingerprint sensor, dual nano-SIM card slot and USB Type-C port for charging. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and support 25W fast charging. The smartphone measures 134 mm x 190.35 mm x 7.6mm in dimensions and weighs around 320 grams. In comparison to Galaxy Fold priced at $1,980, the Escobar Fold 1 is a cheaper way to access foldable smartphone world.

The big question here is whether someone can trust Escobar to deliver on this promised smartphone. Escobar also told the publication that he plans to file a class-action lawsuit against Apple next year. “On January 6 of next year, 2020, the $30 billion class-action lawsuit will be filed in the courts of California of America. We want Apple to give some of their illegal profits back to the people. I will make sure of it. I have spent almost $1 million just on lawyers to begin this lawsuit,” Escobar added.

