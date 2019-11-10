comscore Meet Gionee A326, a new flip phone from the once bankrupt company
Meet Gionee A326, a new flip phone from the once bankrupt smartphone maker

Gionee A326 is a clamshell phone that aims to invoke the flip phone design the company was known for before it went bankrupt. Is that enough to win back customers?

  Published: November 10, 2019 1:03 PM IST
Gionee Flip A326

Photo: MyDrivers

Gionee is making a comeback and its first new device is a flip phone. Called Gionee A326, the new flip phone is being called as come back to the classics. To recall, Gionee became popular for its flip phones in China. While the design has died in major markets, flip phones are still a thing in China. Gionee, which made the segment popular, is taking the tried and tested route for its comeback. “Classic flip phone, an unattainable height,” the company said in an official post.

To recall, Gionee resurrected its operations after going bankrupt in August of this year. According to reports, two of the major shareholders convinced agents from several provinces across China. They also reportedly came with the new slogan of “gold quality and the world” at the meeting with agents. Soon after, the resurrected Gionee launched its first smartphone called the K3 on September 25. It features a 6.2-inch display, MediaTek Helio P23 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery and a starting price of RMB 799 (around Rs 8,000).

Gionee declares bankrupt, owes nearly $2.9 billion to creditors: Report

Now, we are seeing the second phone from this brand and it’s a flip phone. The Gionee A326 does not come with any special features. It’s highlight is the clamshell design and it seems squarish in comparison to Samsung‘s W series. It has a small screen inside with the keyboard on the second half of the device. There is also a display on the outside, which is even smaller. It is mainly to see quick notifications like text message. The phone will be available in multiple color options.

Gionee launches Smart ‘Life’ Watch at Rs 2,999 on Flipkart

There is twilight black, starry blue, elegant red and walkin. Gionee is not announcing details like key specifications or price just yet. As spotted by MyDrivers, the phone is an ode to flip phones made by Gionee, before it went bankrupt. Both Motorola and Samsung are trying to add a modern twist to flip phones this year. They are expected to launch clamshell device with foldable display. Gionee, on the other hand, is invoking nostalgia with a traditional design.

  Published Date: November 10, 2019 1:03 PM IST

Meet Gionee A326, a new flip phone from the once bankrupt smartphone maker

Meet Gionee A326, a new flip phone from the once bankrupt smartphone maker

