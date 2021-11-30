comscore Meet Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal: Highlights of journey from IIT Bombay to Twitter
Meet Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal: Highlights of journey from IIT Bombay to Twitter

Agarwal has become the youngest CEO in the S&P 500 (US Stock market index with the top 500 companies), beating Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg by a small margin

Parag Agarwal is taking over as Twitter CEO. Picture credit: Parag Agarwal/LinkedIn

Jack Dorsey resigned from the post of Twitter late last night and also announced it on the micro-blogging site. The long time standing Twitter CEO also revealed his replacement in the company who will take the reins from Dorsey. Parag Agarwal has been chosen as the successor to Dorsey. But who is Parag Agarwal and how did he end up at the helm of one of the biggest tech companies in the world? Also Read - Jack Dorsey resigns, Parag Agrawal is the new Twitter CEO

Here are some highlights about Parag Agarwal’s schooling, education and professional journey:

-Indian connection: Parag Agarwal hails from India and did his schooling and graduation in Maharashtra. The new Twitter CEO studied from Atomic Energy Central School and later moved to Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, according to his LinkedIn profile. Also Read - Twitter fixes disappearing tweets issue for iOS users: Know details

-For his further education, Parag Agarwal went to Stanford University to pursue Ph.D in Computer Science in the year 2005. Also Read - Twitter to host its first Live shopping stream on November 28

-While pursuing Ph. D, he joined Microsoft, Yahoo and AT&T Labs under for research positions.

-Agarwal finally joined Twitter in the year 2011 as a Distinguished Software Engineer. In the year 2017 he was promoted to the position of Chief Technical Officer (CTO) in Twitter and has now been pushed to the position of CEO, replacing Jack Dorsey.

-Agarwal has become the youngest CEO in the S&P 500 (US Stock market index with the top 500 companies), beating Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg by a small margin. According to a report by Bloomberg, Parag Agarwal was also born in 1984 but his birthday falls after Zuckerberg’s.

-Jack Dorsey will be handing over the reins of the company to Agarwal effective immediately but Dorsey will continue to serve on the board till May next year in order to help Agarwal with the transition.

  Published Date: November 30, 2021 9:51 AM IST

