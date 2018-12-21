comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Meitu V7 and limited Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Edition unveiled
News

Meitu V7 and limited Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Edition unveiled

News

The standard edition of the Meitu V7 retails at RMB 4,799 (approximately Rs 48,700).

  • Published: December 21, 2018 3:01 PM IST
Meitu-V7-Color-OptionsChina

Meitu V7 has been launched at an event in China. The Chinese company has also unveiled a limited Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Edition alongside the standard edition.

The company is known for producing selfie-centric smartphones. The Meitu V7 sports a triple camera setup for shooting selfies, consisting of a 12-megapixel, a 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel depth sensor. The setup is said to capture better low-light shots with the prowess of AI.

At the back, there is a 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel dual cameras. The setup is also equipped with both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) as well as Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). The cameras are accompanied by dual-LED flash modules. The flagship smartphone also features a home-button enabled fingerprint scanner, which is a rare thing.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The Meitu V7 features a 6.21-inch OLED panel and throws images at HD+ resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset under the hood. The device is offered in 8GB/128GB configuration, and is loaded with the latest Android 9 Pie. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

Coming to the Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Edition, the handset sports a high-quality embossed calfskin leather body and also features 18k gold-plated rivets. It comes in Cabernet Orange and Green Dream color variants. Both the units have identical specifications, but the special edition offers a more premium experience.

The standard edition will retail at RMB 4,799 (approximately Rs 48,700), while the Tonino Lamborghini limited edition of the Meitu V7 will be available for RMB 8,888 (approximately Rs 90,200). Both the smartphones will be on sale from January 8 in China.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2018 3:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
These Samsung smartphones to soon get Android Pie
thumb-img
News
Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test
thumb-img
News
Nokia X7 to get Android 9 Pie on December 22
thumb-img
News
Facebook developing a stablecoin to enable transactions on WhatsApp: Report

Most Popular

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Meizu C9 Review

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Samsung Galaxy J6 update brings auto-brightness setting

Meitu V7 and limited Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Edition unveiled

These Samsung smartphones to soon get Android Pie

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test

Oppo R17 to go on sale in India from December 24

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Meitu V7 and limited Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Edition unveiled

News

Meitu V7 and limited Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Edition unveiled
Meitu MP1801 spotted on TENAA with three front cameras

News

Meitu MP1801 spotted on TENAA with three front cameras
Xiaomi partners Meitu to sell more selfie-centric smartphones

News

Xiaomi partners Meitu to sell more selfie-centric smartphones
Chinese tech companies in India struggling to retain top executives: Report

News

Chinese tech companies in India struggling to retain top executives: Report
Meitu T9 with optically stabilized quad-camera launched

News

Meitu T9 with optically stabilized quad-camera launched

हिंदी समाचार

जर्मनी में iPhone 7 और iPhone 8 की सेल पर रोक: रिपोर्ट

फेसबुक, गूगल, माइक्रोसॉफ्ट और याहू चाइल्ड पोर्न से जुड़े सर्च वर्ड कर रहे हैं ब्लॉक

अब यूजर्स व्हॉट्सएप से कर सकेंगे पैसे ट्रांसफर!, FACEBOOK बना रहा है क्रिप्टोकरेंसी

OnePlus 6T के लिए OxygenOS 9.0.10 Open Beta 1 हुआ रिलीज

Tata Docomo में ये हैं 100 रुपये के अंदर मिनिमम प्लान, डाटा के साथ मिल रहा है अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग का बेनिफिट

News

Samsung Galaxy J6 update brings auto-brightness setting
News
Samsung Galaxy J6 update brings auto-brightness setting
Meitu V7 and limited Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Edition unveiled

News

Meitu V7 and limited Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Edition unveiled
These Samsung smartphones to soon get Android Pie

News

These Samsung smartphones to soon get Android Pie
Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test

News

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test
Oppo R17 to go on sale in India from December 24

News

Oppo R17 to go on sale in India from December 24