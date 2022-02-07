The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is planning to hire top officials to lead its India Semiconductor Mission as the government plans to build a semiconductor ecosystem in the country. MeitY officials told PTI that the ministry is planning to hire people for various roles including CEO, CTO and CFO among others. Also Read - MeitY to train 85,000 people in chipset manufacturing via online class: Check webinar details

According to the report, MeitY is looking for a person with over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry and more than 10 years of experience at global level to lead the mission as its chief executive officer (CEO). The applicant for CEO position should have served in a leadership position earlier at least at the position of vice-president to be eligible for the role.

For chief technical officer, MeitY is looking for a person with over 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry with minimum 10 years of global experience and at least 10 years experience in consulting in the semiconductor segment and related areas of electronics manufacturing for the position of chief technology officer. The applicant should have served at least at the position of vice-president or as CTO, CSO or chief operating officer.

Furthermore, the report says that the business division of the India Semiconductor Mission will be run by a professional management, which includes a CEO, a CTO, a chief strategy officer (CSO), a chief financial officer (CFO), and a chief business development officer (CBDO) among others. These top executives will be assisted by domain experts from the industry.

The last date for applying for various positions in the mission is February 20, 2022.

It is worth noting that MeitY announced the India Semiconductor Mission in December 2021with an aim to build a semiconductor and display ecosystem in India and to enable India’s emergence as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. At the time, the Union Cabinet had approved a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore for the development of semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

The India Semiconductor Mission in addition to having CEO, CTO, CSO will also have an advisory committee comprising of representatives of Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, National Security Advisor, NITI Aayog, Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Expenditure among others.