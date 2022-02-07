comscore MeitY is looking for CEO, CTO, CFO to lead its India Semiconductor Mission
  • Home
  • News
  • MeitY is hunting for CEO, CTO, CFO for its India Semiconductor Mission
News

MeitY is hunting for CEO, CTO, CFO for its India Semiconductor Mission

News

The last date for applying for vacancies in MeitY's India Semiconductor Mission is February 20.

Semiconductor Chips

Image: Pixabay

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is planning to hire top officials to lead its India Semiconductor Mission as the government plans to build a semiconductor ecosystem in the country. MeitY officials told PTI that the ministry is planning to hire people for various roles including CEO, CTO and CFO among others. Also Read - MeitY to train 85,000 people in chipset manufacturing via online class: Check webinar details

According to the report, MeitY is looking for a person with over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry and more than 10 years of experience at global level to lead the mission as its chief executive officer (CEO). The applicant for CEO position should have served in a leadership position earlier at least at the position of vice-president to be eligible for the role. Also Read - Chips to Startup programme: MeitY invites applications for training in chip design

For chief technical officer, MeitY is looking for a person with over 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry with minimum 10 years of global experience and at least 10 years experience in consulting in the semiconductor segment and related areas of electronics manufacturing for the position of chief technology officer. The applicant should have served at least at the position of vice-president or as CTO, CSO or chief operating officer. Also Read - Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays: Explained in 10 points

Furthermore, the report says that the business division of the India Semiconductor Mission will be run by a professional management, which includes a CEO, a CTO, a chief strategy officer (CSO), a chief financial officer (CFO), and a chief business development officer (CBDO) among others. These top executives will be assisted by domain experts from the industry.

The last date for applying for various positions in the mission is February 20, 2022.

It is worth noting that MeitY announced the India Semiconductor Mission in December 2021with an aim to build a semiconductor and display ecosystem in India and to enable India’s emergence as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. At the time, the Union Cabinet had approved a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore for the development of semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

The India Semiconductor Mission in addition to having CEO, CTO, CSO will also have an advisory committee comprising of representatives of Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, National Security Advisor, NITI Aayog, Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Expenditure among others.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 7, 2022 11:48 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready
News
Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready
Twitter to let users slide into DMs more easily

Apps

Twitter to let users slide into DMs more easily

Check out deals on Apple iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 11 available on Amazon

Deals

Check out deals on Apple iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 11 available on Amazon

WhatsApp brings global audio player to Desktop app

Apps

WhatsApp brings global audio player to Desktop app

Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good

News

Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MeitY has a few job openings if you are interested

Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready

Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good

Infinix Zero 5G India launch on Feb 14: Looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro

Apple Music no longer offering 3 month trials

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Related Topics

Related Stories

MeitY to train 85,000 people in chipset manufacturing via online class: Check webinar details

News

MeitY to train 85,000 people in chipset manufacturing via online class: Check webinar details
India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017

Features

India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017
Govt invites applications for training under its Chips to Startup programme

News

Govt invites applications for training under its Chips to Startup programme
Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

Features

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays
Parliamentary Committee urges government to ban VPN services in India: Report

News

Parliamentary Committee urges government to ban VPN services in India: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Twitter टेस्ट कर रहा है DM शॉर्टकट बटन, मगर क्या बढ़ा देगा यह यूजर्स की परेशानी?

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (7 February): जीतें Adventure Weapon Loot Crate समेत कई रिवॉर्ड, जानें पूरा तरीक

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 का आधिकारिक My 2022 app बना खतरा: रिपोर्ट

Garena Free Fire पर चढ़ा वैलेंटाइन का रंग, नए इवेंट में आए एक्सक्लूसिव बंडल और इमोट

Google Chrome ने 8 साल बाद बदला लोगो, क्या आप बता सकते हैं फर्क?

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

MeitY has a few job openings if you are interested
News
MeitY has a few job openings if you are interested
Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready

News

Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready
Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good

News

Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good
Infinix Zero 5G India launch on Feb 14: Looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 5G India launch on Feb 14: Looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro
Apple Music no longer offering 3 month trials

Apps

Apple Music no longer offering 3 month trials

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers