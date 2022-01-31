MeitY to train 85,000 people in chipset manufacturing via online class: Check webinar details

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is currently running a Chips to Startup (C2S) programme. The government agency is going to host the second webinar on C2S on February 4, 2022. Under this programme, the government is looking to foster the Next Generation Capabilities among chip designers for making India self-reliant in Electronics System Design. Also Read - Chips to Startup programme: MeitY invites applications for training in chip design

MeitY announced that the second C2S webinar will take place on February 4 between 3 PM to 4:30 PM. Along with the announcement tweet, the agency has also provided a link from where interested individuals can register for the webinar. Also Read - CES 2022: TCL showcases multiple new products including AR/VR glasses, laptop, mini LED TVs and more

The government agency explains that under the C2S programme, it is looking to train 85,000 specialised manpower in the area of VLSI and Embedded System Design. It is also offering financial support and design infrastructure support for the design and development of Application Specific Integrated Circuits, System on Chips, Systems, IP Cores and FPGA based designs.

It is also looking for applications from academic institutions, R&D organisations, startups and MSMEs for the programme.

In other news, T-Hub, innovation ecosystem, in partnership with MeitY has announced a grant disbursement to Indian startups in the hardware and IoT sector. According to the announcement, as many as 13 startups were selected from across the country for Digital India’s Scale Up program to receive a grant of Rs 7.5 lakh each from MeitY. These grants according to T-Hub will help these startups in accelerating the development of their innovative solutions. This is a partial grant disbursed to startups who have demonstrated proof of concept, built an existing customer base, and exhibited the potential for scale across the country.