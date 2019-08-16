Meizu is all set to launch its Meizu 16s Pro smartphone in China on August 28. The flagship device has been making rounds of the rumor mill lately. The handset recently made its appearance on Antutu, which revealed some of the specifications of the Meizu 16s Pro. Now more details about its internal specifications have surfaced online. A leaked document on Weibo suggests the Meizu phone will offer a new Snapdragon 855+ SoC, backing previous reports.

The chipset is paired with Adreno 640 GPU. Previous reports claimed that the Meizu 16s Pro will run Android 9 Pie OS with FlymeOS 8. The newly leaked document reveals that the phone will come preloaded with Flyme 7.8. “It will bring along latest edition of OneMind 3.5 AI engine,” Gizmochina reports.

The leak further hints that the Meizu 16s Pro will be launched in 6GB and 8GB RAM options in China. However, previous leaks claimed that the company will offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage models. It is likely to sport an AMOLED display measuring more than 6-inches. The display will reportedly offer support for 90Hz refresh rate, and 120Hz touch sample rate. Meizu is using a USB 3.0 storage.

In terms of photography department, you might get three cameras on the rear side. The setup is likely to include a 48-megapixel Sony sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The details of the third camera are currently not available. But if we have to go by the latest trend, it could likely be a sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, we might get to see a 20-megapixel front camera. Moreover, Meizu could add a big 4,010mAh battery inside the handset. It is expected to support 24W fast charging tech. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the Pro variant will come in Blue, White and Green color options.