comscore Meizu 16s Pro to launch in China on August 28 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Meizu 16s Pro to launch in China on August 28; Expected features, specifications and more
News

Meizu 16s Pro to launch in China on August 28; Expected features, specifications and more

News

The Meizu 16s Pro is likely to be an upgraded variant of the 16s. The specifications and design of the smartphone briefly surfaced on the company website, before it got taken down.

  • Published: August 13, 2019 11:26 AM IST
meizu 16s pro

The Chinese smartphone company, Meizu, will officially launch the Meizu 16s Pro smartphone in China on August 28. According to TheMobileIndian, the company has posted a teaser which looks like the newspaper with the wording “Meizu News” confirming that the event will be held at the Zhuhai Grand Theatre on August 28 at 14:30 China local time (12:00PM IST).

In April this year, Meizu released its flagship smartphone, the Meizu 16s. The Meizu 16s Pro is likely to be an upgraded variant of the 16s. The specifications and design of the smartphone briefly surfaced on the company website, before it got taken down. We have also seen some images of the device revealing an edge-to-edge display with thin forehead and chin. The Meizu 16s Pro appears to be coming with a curved dual edge screen. At the back, the images have shown a vertically stacked triple camera module with an LED flash. The smartphone is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in August 2019; Infinix S4 2.0, LG W30, Realme 3i

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in August 2019; Infinix S4 2.0, LG W30, Realme 3i

Meizu 16s Pro leaked specifications

Based on leaks, the Meizu 16s Pro will come with an AMOLED display measuring more than 6-inches. It will come with 90Hz refresh rate, and 120Hz touch sample rate. Under the hood, the device is likely to pack 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, since the Meizu 16s had Snapdragon 855. It is likely to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Meizu will also offer a USB 3.0 storage.

In the photography department, the smartphone will get a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera is tipped as the 48-megapixel resolution sensor, while the secondary sensor could be a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. As of now, the details of the third camera are not available. But it is believed to be the the latest in trend ultra-wide-angle lens.

Watch Video: Android Q First Look

What is expected that the smartphone will run Android 9 Pie OS with FlymeOS 8. There will be a big battery with 18W fast charging support. There is no word on the pricing, but August 28 event will reveal all the details hopefully.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 13, 2019 11:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

Meizu 16s Pro to launch in China on August 28
News
Meizu 16s Pro to launch in China on August 28
Need for Speed site started countdown for August 14 announcement

Gaming

Need for Speed site started countdown for August 14 announcement

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+'s OLED display gets A+ rating

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+'s OLED display gets A+ rating

LG dual screen smartphone teased again

News

LG dual screen smartphone teased again

Google s Project Zero hackers found 10 ways to break into an iPhone

News

Google s Project Zero hackers found 10 ways to break into an iPhone

Most Popular

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Xiaomi Mi 9 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage launched

Meizu 16s Pro to launch in China on August 28

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+'s OLED display gets A+ rating

LG dual screen smartphone teased again

Google s Project Zero hackers found 10 ways to break into an iPhone

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Meizu 16s Pro to launch in China on August 28

News

Meizu 16s Pro to launch in China on August 28
Xiaomi teases Redmi K20-series related announcement for August 16

News

Xiaomi teases Redmi K20-series related announcement for August 16
Xiaomi MIJIA Air Purifier 3 launched in China

News

Xiaomi MIJIA Air Purifier 3 launched in China
China to impose reverse sanctions on India if it blocks Huawei

News

China to impose reverse sanctions on India if it blocks Huawei
Huawei Nova 5i Pro confirmed to launch on July 26

News

Huawei Nova 5i Pro confirmed to launch on July 26

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro के लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुईं सभी मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia 6.1 Plus का 6GB रैम वेरिएंट मिल रहा है 6,500 रुपये सस्ता, जानें क्या है डील

Samsung Galaxy A10s के लॉन्च का ऐलान, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

Realme 3i की ऑनलाइन सेल आज, जानें कीमत, ऑफर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

लिमिटेड समय के लिए Open Sale पर उपलब्ध होगा Xiaomi Redmi 7A स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage launched
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage launched
Meizu 16s Pro to launch in China on August 28

News

Meizu 16s Pro to launch in China on August 28
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+'s OLED display gets A+ rating

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+'s OLED display gets A+ rating
LG dual screen smartphone teased again

News

LG dual screen smartphone teased again
Google s Project Zero hackers found 10 ways to break into an iPhone

News

Google s Project Zero hackers found 10 ways to break into an iPhone