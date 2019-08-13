Meizu 16s Pro to launch in China on August 28

The Chinese smartphone company, Meizu, will officially launch the Meizu 16s Pro smartphone in China on August 28. According to TheMobileIndian, the company has posted a teaser which looks like the newspaper with the wording “Meizu News” confirming that the event will be held at the Zhuhai Grand Theatre on August 28 at 14:30 China local time (12:00PM IST).

In April this year, Meizu released its flagship smartphone, the Meizu 16s. The Meizu 16s Pro is likely to be an upgraded variant of the 16s. The specifications and design of the smartphone briefly surfaced on the company website, before it got taken down. We have also seen some images of the device revealing an edge-to-edge display with thin forehead and chin. The Meizu 16s Pro appears to be coming with a curved dual edge screen. At the back, the images have shown a vertically stacked triple camera module with an LED flash. The smartphone is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Meizu 16s Pro leaked specifications

Based on leaks, the Meizu 16s Pro will come with an AMOLED display measuring more than 6-inches. It will come with 90Hz refresh rate, and 120Hz touch sample rate. Under the hood, the device is likely to pack 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, since the Meizu 16s had Snapdragon 855. It is likely to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Meizu will also offer a USB 3.0 storage.

In the photography department, the smartphone will get a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera is tipped as the 48-megapixel resolution sensor, while the secondary sensor could be a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. As of now, the details of the third camera are not available. But it is believed to be the the latest in trend ultra-wide-angle lens.

What is expected that the smartphone will run Android 9 Pie OS with FlymeOS 8. There will be a big battery with 18W fast charging support. There is no word on the pricing, but August 28 event will reveal all the details hopefully.