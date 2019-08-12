comscore Meizu 16s Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC leaked
  Meizu 16s Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC leaked
Meizu 16s Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC leaked

The Meizu 16s Pro is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup, 90Hz display and a Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

  • Published: August 12, 2019 5:59 PM IST
In April this year, Meizu released its flagship smartphone, the 16s. Now, the company is gearing up to launch a refreshed version of the smartphone – Meizu 16s Pro. The specifications and design of the smartphone briefly surfaced on the company website, before it got taken down. Here is everything we know so far.

Meizu 16s Pro design

As we can see in the leaked photo (via GSMArena), the smartphone will come with an edge-to-edge display with thin forehead and chin. It features Samsung Galaxy S9-like curved dual edges. Along the back, you see a vertically placed triple camera module with an LED flash. The smartphone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Meizu 16s Pro leaked specifications

Based on what we know so far, the Meizu 16s Pro will come with an AMOLED display measuring more than 6-inches. It will come with 90Hz refresh rate, and 120Hz touch sample rate. Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with octa-core CUP, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Meizu is using a USB 3.0 storage.

In the photography department, you get a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera is of 48-megapixel resolution and the secondary is a 12-megapixel telephoto. Details of the third camera are not available, but if we have to go by the latest trend, it could likely be a sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Otherwise, the smartphone will run Android 9 Pie OS with FlymeOS 8. There will be a big battery with 18W fast charging support. There is no word on the pricing and launch date, but we expect more details as the launch draws closer.

Meizu 16s specifications, features

The Meizu 16s is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is aided by Adreno 640 GPU, up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone packs a tall 6.2-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display along with 18.6:9 aspect ratio. The flagship offers 430 nits peak brightness, and 91.52 percent of screen-to-body ratio.

At the back, you will notice dual cameras, and a single camera sensor on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.6 aperture. The camera app is also equipped with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), dual super night scene feature, and six-LED ring flash. Up front, the device gets a 20-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle lens.

