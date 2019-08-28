The Meizu 16s Pro smartphone has been launched in China. The company is offering the phone in four color options, which includes Black, White, Green and Gradient White. Some of the key specifications of the handset are Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, triple cameras, AMOLED panel, in-display fingerprint sensor and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Meizu’s flagship phone.

Meizu 16s Pro price, availability details

The Meizu 16s Pro is priced at RMB 2,699 (approximately Rs 27,060) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage configuration cost RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,070). There is also a top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version, which is priced at RMB 3,299 (approximately Rs 33,080). Furthermore, customers can pre-book the device. In addition to this, it will go on sale in China from August 31.

Meizu 16s Pro features, specifications

The new Meizu phone comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus under the hood. This phone also offers support for Hyper Gaming. It ships with Flyme OS 8 based Android Pie with One Mind 3.5 AI. In terms of optics, one will find a total of three cameras at the back. There is a 48-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor with four-axis OIS support.

The setup also includes a 20-megapixel Sony IMX350 sensor for 3x lossless zoom. There is also a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 ultra-wide sensor. In addition, you get a 20-megapixel camera on the front for capturing selfies. For security, the handset offers face unlock feature too, which can unlock the phone in 0.2-seconds, as per the company. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 4×4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band) and USB Type-C.

It is kept alive by a 3,600mAh battery with support for 24W mCharge fast charging tech. Moreover, the Meizu 16s Pro has been launched with second-generation stereo speakers, and the built-in mEngine 3.0 for a better gaming experience. The company says that the fingerprint sensor on the new flagship is 25 percent faster compared to the original Meizu 16s phone.