Meizu 16s Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 6GB RAM spotted on Antutu

The Meizu 16s Pro is all set to launch in China on August 28. The smartphone has now been spotted on Antutu revealing some key specifications.

  • Published: August 14, 2019 4:47 PM IST
meizu 16s pro

Chinese smartphone maker, Meizu, will officially launch the 16s Pro smartphone in China on August 28. Earlier this week, specifications and design of the smartphone briefly surfaced on the company website, before it got taken down. Now, someone managed to put the smartphone through its paces on Antutu, revealing some key specifications of the Meizu 16s Pro.

The Meizu 16 Pro was spotted (via SlashLeaks) carrying model number m1973. The variant draws its power from a Snapdragon 855+ SoC that was recently announced by Qualcomm. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The screen has a resolution of 2232×1080 pixels. Running on Android 9 OS, the smartphone has logged a score of 464,411 points.

Meizu 16s Pro design

Based on the leaked photo we came across before, the smartphone will come with an edge-to-edge display with thin forehead and chin. It features Samsung Galaxy S9-like curved dual edges. Along the back, you see a vertically placed triple camera module with an LED flash. The smartphone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Meizu 16s Pro leaked specifications

The smartphone will come with an AMOLED display measuring more than 6-inches. It will come with 90Hz refresh rate, and 120Hz touch sample rate. The model spotted is likley the base variant, and a higher model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage is also expected. Meizu is using a USB 3.0 storage.

In the photography department, you get a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera is of 48-megapixel resolution and the secondary is a 12-megapixel telephoto. Details of the third camera are not available, but if we have to go by the latest trend, it could likely be a sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Otherwise, the smartphone will run Android 9 Pie OS with FlymeOS 8. There will be a big battery with 18W fast charging support. There is no word on the pricing and launch date, but we expect more details as the launch draws closer.

  • Published Date: August 14, 2019 4:47 PM IST

