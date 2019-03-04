comscore
  • Meizu 16s will come with 48-megapixel main camera, founder Huang Zhang confirms
Meizu 16s will come with 48-megapixel main camera, founder Huang Zhang confirms

Meizu 16s is expected to launch next month and could be the cheapest Snapdragon 855 smartphone.

Chinese smartphone maker Meizu is set to launch another flagship smartphone, which could be just another variant of the Meizu 16. The smartphone dubbed Meizu 16s is said to bring advancements to its predecessor and details regarding the device had already started appearing in the form of leaks and rumors. Now, Meizu founder and former CEO Huang Zhang has revealed that the smartphone will feature a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor for the main camera along with optical image stabilization. Huang Zhang, who also goes by the name Jack Wong, confirmed the camera details of the smartphone in reply to a question asked on the Meizu Community.

The confirmation from Zhang ends previous rumors which stated that the Meizu 16s will come equipped with dual camera setup comprising of 20-megapixel Sony IMX350 and 12-megapixel Sony IMX380 sensors. He also added that multiple sensor setup will only add auxiliary features to the overall camera capabilities of the smartphone. Like the Honor View20, the major work is expected to be done by the 48-megapixel primary camera on the Meizu 16s. This could also mean that the smartphone will come with single rear camera setup as opposed to dual camera setup previously rumored for the smartphone.

The past leaks suggested that the Meizu 16s will be the first smartphone from the Chinese company to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, which is fabricated using the new 7nm process. Qualcomm claims that the processor brings improvements not only in performance but also in GPU performance using the new Adreno 640 GPU. In terms of storage, the Meizu 16s is expected to start with 6GB of RAM and pack 128GB internal storage. According to MyDrivers, the smartphone is tipped to offer a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and could be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

A recent teaser for the upcoming flagship posted by Meizu in China suggested the smartphone will be thinner than its predecessor. It is expected to be backed by a 3,600mAh battery and support fast charging as well as fast wireless charging. According to Zhang, the Meizu 16s could be launched next month at a retail price of RMB 3,300 (around Rs 35,000).

