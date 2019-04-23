Meizu 16s with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 48-megapixel camera launched

Meizu has launched its latest flagship device, called Meizu 16s, in China. The device offers Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, a massive 48-megapixel camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more. The handset supports mEngine 3.0, HyperGaming and Meizu Pay. The company is offering the Meizu 16s in Condensed White, Carbon Black, and Phantom Blue color variants.

Meizu 16s Price

Coming to the pricing section, the latest device from Meizu carries a price tag of RMB 3,398 (approximately Rs 35,200) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is priced at RMB 3,698 (approximately Rs 38,300). The top-end 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, on the other hand, costs RMB 4,198 (approximately Rs 43,500). Interested customers can get the device via Meizu official website, Tmall, Jingdong on April 28. It will also be available via offline stores.

Meizu 16s specifications, features

The Meizu 16s is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is aided by Adreno 640 GPU, up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone packs a tall 6.2-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display along with 18.6:9 aspect ratio. The flagship offers 430 nits peak brightness, and 91.52 percent of screen-to-body ratio.

At the back, you will notice dual cameras, and a single camera sensor on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.6 aperture. The camera app is also equipped with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), dual super night scene feature, and six-LED ring flash. Up front, the device gets a 20-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle lens.

With this device, one will get AI face recognition, HDR, portrait blur, and ArcSoft beauty algorithm features. In terms of the battery department, the Meizu 16s is backed by a 3,600mAh battery. Connectivity options of the device are Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, 4×4 MIMO, and NFC among others.