Meizu 16T with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 to launch on October 23: Expected Price, Specifications

Meizu 16T will be a mid-range flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. It will launch on October 23 and is expected to compete with Redmi K20 Pro and Realme X2 Pro.

  Published: October 17, 2019 10:38 AM IST
Photo: TENAA

Meizu 16T, the next flagship from the Chinese smartphone maker, will debut on October 23. The phone with model number M928Q has already been certified by TENAA, China’s telecom regulatory. Now, the company has officially confirmed the launch date on Weibo. The smartphone will debut as a Snapdragon 855-powered mid-range flagship smartphone next week. Ahead of the launch next week, Meizu 16T’s full specifications have already been revealed by TENAA. It is expected to debut as the competitor to Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Realme X2 Pro in the Chinese market.

The TENAA listing reveals that Meizu 16T features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with resolution of 2232 x 1080 pixels and 18.6:9 aspect ratio. The Chinese smartphone maker is using an AMOLED display and will include an in-display fingerprint. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform clocked at 2.84GHz and Adreno 640 GPU, the smartphone is expected to be available in two storage variants. The base model might come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The higher end variant might be offered with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

The listing shows that Meizu is using UFS 3.0 storage like its rivals in the segment. The Meizu 16T is a dual-SIM smartphone running Flyme OS based on Android Pie. It will feature a triple rear camera setup with 12-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, which might be a pop-up camera like the one seen on Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro. The TENAA listing reveals that Meizu 16T will measure 159.63×78.2×8.3mm in dimensions and weigh around 183 grams.

In terms of connectivity, there is support for dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS and USB Type-C port. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and will come bundled with 24W mCharge fast charging solution. The smartphone is expected to be available in blue, black, green and red colors. The leaks originating from China claim that it will be available starting at RMB 2,499 (around Rs 25,000) for the base variant. We will know more about the device next week.

  Published Date: October 17, 2019 10:38 AM IST

