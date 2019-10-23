comscore Meizu 16T with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.5-inch display launched
  • Home
  • News
  • Meizu 16T with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.5-inch display launched
News

Meizu 16T with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.5-inch display launched

News

The Meizu 16T has been launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.5-inch display, 4,500mAh battery, Android 9 Pie, and more.

  • Published: October 23, 2019 2:49 PM IST
Meizu 16T

The Meizu 16T has been launched in China. This is the company’s flagship device, which comes in three color variants, including Whale Blue, Daylight Orange, and Lake Green. The phone maker is offering the handset in three models – 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The base 6GB RAM variant is priced at RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,040), and the 8GB model costs RMB 2,299 (approximately Rs 23,040). The 256GB version price has been set at RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,050).

Meizu 16T features, specifications

The Meizu 16T is equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED notch-less display. It offers support for 1080 x 2232 pixels resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. The flagship device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with Flyme 7 UI on top. For a better gaming experience, the Meizu 16T features linear vibration motor and game mode 4.0.

Meizu 16s Pro with AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 Plus launched: Check full specs, price, availability

Also Read

Meizu 16s Pro with AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 Plus launched: Check full specs, price, availability

There is also a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. It supports 18W fast-charging tech as well. There is also a Super mTouch in-display fingerprint reader, that reportedly takes 0.2 seconds to unlock the device. For photography sessions, Meizu has added a triple camera setup at the back of the phone. The setup consists of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX362 primary sensor with PDAF, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with 118-degree field-of-view.

There is also a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. On the front, the smartphone offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video chats. In terms of connectivity, the Meizu 16T supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and USB Type-C. It features dual stereos speakers as well. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack.

Features Meizu 16 Plus
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android OS
Display
Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple cameras 12MP + 12MP + 20MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 3,600mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 23, 2019 2:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more
News
Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more
Realme fitness band might debut alongside Realme X2 Pro next month

News

Realme fitness band might debut alongside Realme X2 Pro next month

Meizu 16T with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.5-inch display launched

News

Meizu 16T with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.5-inch display launched

The Asus ROG Phone 2 going for pre-order again on October 25

Gaming

The Asus ROG Phone 2 going for pre-order again on October 25

MG Hector gets its first software update; details

News

MG Hector gets its first software update; details

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more

Realme fitness band might debut alongside Realme X2 Pro next month

Meizu 16T with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.5-inch display launched

MG Hector gets its first software update; details

Realme 5 Pro's latest update adds Dark mode, wide-angle video recording

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Meizu 16T with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.5-inch display launched

News

Meizu 16T with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.5-inch display launched
Meizu 16T with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 to launch on October 23

News

Meizu 16T with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 to launch on October 23
Google Pixel 4 'Coral' color confirmed ahead of October 15 launch

News

Google Pixel 4 'Coral' color confirmed ahead of October 15 launch
Best Mobile Phone Under 5000 in India

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 5000 in India
Vivo NEX 3 launch set for September 16: All you need to know

News

Vivo NEX 3 launch set for September 16: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

Asus ROG Phone 2 स्मार्टफोन 25 अक्टूबर दोपहर 12 बजे से प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X 50 इंच आज दोपहर 1 बजे Amazon पर सेल के लिए आएगा

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Live: 1,199 रुपये में Redmi Note 7 Pro को खरीदने का मौका

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale vs Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: दोनों सेल में कौन है बेहतर

Xiaomi ने प्रीमियम HiFi hybrid ईयरफोन को किया लॉन्च

News

Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more
News
Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more
Realme fitness band might debut alongside Realme X2 Pro next month

News

Realme fitness band might debut alongside Realme X2 Pro next month
Meizu 16T with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.5-inch display launched

News

Meizu 16T with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.5-inch display launched
MG Hector gets its first software update; details

News

MG Hector gets its first software update; details
Realme 5 Pro's latest update adds Dark mode, wide-angle video recording

News

Realme 5 Pro's latest update adds Dark mode, wide-angle video recording