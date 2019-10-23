Meizu 16T with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.5-inch display launched

The Meizu 16T has been launched in China. This is the company’s flagship device, which comes in three color variants, including Whale Blue, Daylight Orange, and Lake Green. The phone maker is offering the handset in three models – 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The base 6GB RAM variant is priced at RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,040), and the 8GB model costs RMB 2,299 (approximately Rs 23,040). The 256GB version price has been set at RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,050).

Meizu 16T features, specifications

The Meizu 16T is equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED notch-less display. It offers support for 1080 x 2232 pixels resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. The flagship device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with Flyme 7 UI on top. For a better gaming experience, the Meizu 16T features linear vibration motor and game mode 4.0.

There is also a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. It supports 18W fast-charging tech as well. There is also a Super mTouch in-display fingerprint reader, that reportedly takes 0.2 seconds to unlock the device. For photography sessions, Meizu has added a triple camera setup at the back of the phone. The setup consists of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX362 primary sensor with PDAF, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with 118-degree field-of-view.

There is also a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. On the front, the smartphone offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video chats. In terms of connectivity, the Meizu 16T supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and USB Type-C. It features dual stereos speakers as well. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack.

Features Meizu 16 Plus Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android OS Display Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple cameras 12MP + 12MP + 20MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 3,600mAh