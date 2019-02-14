comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced
News

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced

News

The smartphone is the most expensive in Meizu's history.

  • Published: February 14, 2019 12:55 PM IST
meizu 16th review main 3

It recently came to be known via a leak that Meizu would be announcing a special edition Meizu 16th Plus in collaboration with Astell & Kern. Well, the company has announced the handset today with a number of accessories including Astell & Kern Billie Jean headphones, an Astell & Kern XB10 decoder, and an Aurora Blue gradient color Meizu 16th Plus for a price of RMB 4,598 (approximately Rs 48,500) making it the most expensive Meizu smartphone in history.

The Meizu 16th Plus comes with 8GB  of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage and costs RMB 3,298 alone. As for the Billie Jean headphones, they have been developed by Jerry Harvey Audio and have a patented Freqphase” technology, that allows different frequencies to reach the eardrum simultaneously. The earphones come with a  silver-plated copper core that dramatically increases the full dynamic range of the music. The wires are wrapped in kevlar materials which improve the tensile strength and its durability.

The Astell & Kern XB10 decoder comes in a circular form-factor and weighs 23 grams. It has a built-in digital-to-analog conversion (DAC) and amp (AMP), support SBC / AAC / aptX / aptX HD quality decoding, dual-band 2.5mm balanced output, 3.5 mm unbalanced output. It has a built-in battery that lasts for around five hours.  

The smartphone itself is the same Meizu 16th Plus flagship that launched a few months ago, however, the new edition has an Aurora Blue color and a considerably hefty price tag. This is Meizu’s first collaboration with Asten & Kern but sales details are not yet known.

You Might be Interested

Meizu 16th

Meizu 16th

39999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
12MP + 20MP
  • Published Date: February 14, 2019 12:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Apex Legends: First update arrives with special additions for Valentine's Day 2019
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed
thumb-img
News
Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M30 FCC listing reveals AMOLED screen: Report

Editor's Pick

Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed
Deals
Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed
Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

News

Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps

News

Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps

Vivo Carnival sale last day deals

Deals

Vivo Carnival sale last day deals

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced

News

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced

Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 7 India launch date

Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced

News

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced
Meizu Note 9 could launch on February 14

News

Meizu Note 9 could launch on February 14
Motorola reportedly working on 2 smartphones powered by Samsung Exynos 9610 SoC

News

Motorola reportedly working on 2 smartphones powered by Samsung Exynos 9610 SoC
Meizu Note 9 images surface on TENAA ahead of official launch

News

Meizu Note 9 images surface on TENAA ahead of official launch
Meizu Note 9 spotted on TENAA listing

News

Meizu Note 9 spotted on TENAA listing

हिंदी समाचार

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition स्मार्टफोन Astell and Kern एसेसरीज के साथ हुआ पेश

10 हजार में 48 मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाला Redmi Note 7 भारत में 28 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Vivo Carnival सेल में सस्ते मिल रहे हैं Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo NEX जैसे कई स्मार्टफोन, आज है आखिरी दिन

एप्पल अपनी वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग सर्विस को अप्रैल में करेगा लॉन्च!

सैमसंग Galaxy S10+ के लॉन्च से पहले हैंड्स ऑन वीडियो हुआ लीक, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially
News
Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially
Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps

News

Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps
Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced

News

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced
Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 7 India launch date

News

Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 7 India launch date
Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme

News

Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme