Meizu 16Xs lanched in China: Price, specifications, features, availability

The Meizu 16Xs has been launched in China. The handset is a slightly toned down version of the Meizu 16X smartphone, which was launched in 2018 in the country. The Meizu 16Xs price in China starts from RMB 1,698 (approximately Rs 17,100). The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be available for the same price. There is also a high-end 6GB RAM/128GB storage option, which carries a price tag of RMB 1,998 (approximately Rs 20,180).

The newly launched Meizu 16Xs is offered in four color options, including Midnight Black, Blue, Coral Orange, and Silk White. The device will be available for purchase from June 10 in China via Meizu official website, Meizu Tmall official flagship store, JD.com and other e-commerce platforms.

Meizu 16Xs specifications, features

As for the specifications, the Meizu 16Xs device comes with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.29 percent. The panel operates at full HD+ (1080 x 2232 pixels) resolution and offers visibly thin bezels. Under the hood, the Meizu 16Xs is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. The mid-range handset comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage option.

In terms of imaging, the company has included a triple-camera setup at the back of the phone. The rear camera setup comes with a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth-sensor and an 8-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 lens. The device will also support facial recognition.

The Meizu 16Xs will ship with Android 9.0 Pie OS out of the box with Meizu’s own Flyme skin on top. The handset is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery under the hood, which also supports 18W fast charging tech. In terms of connectivity, the latest Meizu device has Dual SIM, VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS with GLONASS and aType C-port. It measures 152 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm and weighs in 165 grams.

There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose. The handset reportedly comes with Super mTouch screen fingerprint recognition tech, which is claimed to unlock the Meizu 16Xs in 0.2 seconds. The smartphone offers support for Hyper Gaming technology to deliver a better gaming experience.