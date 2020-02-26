Meizu 17 renders reveal unique triple camera design

The Meizu 17 is one of the upcoming smartphones in China that a lot of people are waiting for. While the company has been pretty silent about the phone so far, we now have a new leaked render of the phone that shows us how it looks.

If you expected a standard triple camera setup laid out vertically, horizontally or even in a circle or square, you are wrong. The Meizu 17 will feature three cameras and two LED ring flashes in the shape of the number ‘17’. This is obviously to denote the number 17 in the device’s nomenclature.

We aren’t sure how people will react to the Meizu 17 if this design does happen to be the final one. However, one thing is for sure, this is a fresh way to lay out your cameras on the rear of a smartphone. One thing that remains a mystery is why Meizu did not equip the phone with 4 cameras and a single flash rather than two flashes for one lesser sensor. On the front, the phone features a punch-hole camera on the top right corner.

Inside the phone, the Meizu 17 is expected to put in some high-end specifications. These include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support. The phone will also, according to recent leaks, implement a modern fullscreen design instead of the traditional thin-bezel one. The phone is also expected to include LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. This will improve the phone’s performance while decreasing power consumption.

There is still no official word on when the phone is expected to launch. Any hopes of a nearby launch is no good as any such plans would have likely been pushed back because of the coronavirus scare. We should have more information on the Meizu 17 closer to its launch.