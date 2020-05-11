comscore Meizu 17 Series launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC | BGR India
Meizu 17 Series launched with 6.6 AMOLED display; Snapdragon 865 SoC and more

The company also clarified that the Meizu 17 lineup is the first to feature 5G connectivity. Let’s check out the details for the Meizu 17 series here.

  Published: May 11, 2020 10:23 AM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Meizu has just launched its latest flagship smartphone series, the Meizu 17 lineup. The company shared the specifications, pricing, design, and other details at an event in China. As part of the series, the company has launched the regular Meizu 17 and the top-of-the-line Meizu 17 Pro. Both the devices feature somewhat similar specifications with slight differences. The company also clarified that the lineup is the first to feature 5G connectivity. It is also interesting to note that both the devices feature an “almost” identical design. Let’s check out the details for the Meizu 17 series here. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 flagship chipset specifications leaked; check details

As per GSMArena, the series comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The company has also added a punch-hole camera with a 20-megapixel sensor. Beyond this, the devices come with an in-display fingerprint scanner along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and HDR 10+ support. Meizu also claims that it has added a new “mEngine 3.0” haptic engine for better tactile feedback. The smartphone devices run on Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, Meizu 17 features 8GB LPDDR4X RAM while the Pro comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch set for May 8: Snapdragon 865, 108MP camera and other features

Moving to the back, we get a quad camera setup in horizontal alignment towards to top of the smartphone series. As part of the quad-camera setup, we get a primary Sony IMX686 sensor with a 64-megapixel resolution. We also get an 8-megapixel camera with an 8x lossless zoom and a 32-megapixel sensor with an Ultrawide lens on the Pro model. The company has also added an S5K3 3D ToF sensor on the smartphone as the fourth sensor. Also Read - Meizu 17 series to launch on May 8 with Snapdragon 865, horizontal camera module

Talking about the regular Meizu 17, we get a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, an 8-megapixel Ultrawide sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Both the devices run on a 4,500mAh battery with support fro 30W wired fast charging. The company has also added support for 27W wireless fast charging on the Pro version. The series runs on Android 10-based Flyme 8.1. Meizu has also launched two limited-edition versions for the 17 Pro. The first one is called Meizu Collectors Edition 17 Pro and the second one is known as the Aircraft Carrier version.

Pricing and availability details

Meizu has priced the regular version with 8+128GB at 3,699 RMB, and 8+256GB at 3,999 RMB. 17 Pro with 8+128GB is priced at 4,299 RMB, and 12+256GB at 4,700 RMB. The Meizu 17 will be available in Green, White, and Gray color options and the Pro will be available in Mint Green, Black, and White options. Both the devices will go on sale in China from today, May 11. The Collectors Edition 17 Pro is priced at 9,999 RMB with May 25 sale date and the Aircraft Carrier is priced at 4,299 RMB with May 27 sale date.

  Published Date: May 11, 2020 10:23 AM IST

