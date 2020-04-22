The Meizu 17 is one of those phones we have started to hear more and more about over the last few months. This started back in December when Meizu became one of the first brands to reveal that their next flagship device would feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Now, after much speculation, the phone finally has a launch date. The Meizu 17 will be announced officially on May 8. Also Read - iQOO Neo 3 will be the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 144Hz display: Report

The brand recently revealed the date on Weibo. A teaser poster and video both reveal a white box which is likely the packaging of the phone. The box features a black horizontal slit in the top half which sort of acts as a postbox opening. The design is, however, a nod to the phone’s design, which is expected to feature a quad-camera layout on the back in a horizontal module. Also Read - Nokia 9.2/ 9.3 with Snapdragon 865 tipped to launch in H2 2020

Watch: Secret Android Features you didn’t know about

The Poster also mentions the term ‘Meizu 17 series’, hinting at another device in the series, likely the Meizu 17 Pro. Meizu also mentioned that the brand will work overtime to prepare enough stocks to meet user expectations. As of now, there is no concrete information as to what specifications will be available on any of the two expected phones. However, we do know that at least one or both phones will come with the Snapdragon 865. Also Read - Meizu 17 render reveals the most unique triple-camera layout we have seen so far

Meizu 17 series expected specifications

As per a report by GizmoChina, the Meizu 17 has the model number M081Q while the Meizu 17 Pro has the model number M091Q. Both the smartphones have previously appeared on the database of the Chinese 3C certification platform. These certifications have also revealed that both devices will support 5G. It is expected that the Meizu 17 will have a 30W fast charger while the Meizu 17 Pro will feature a 40W fast charger.

Other aspects of the phone we know so far include the presence of an AMOLED screen which was unsurprising, given the flagship status of the device. There is also a single punch hole camera in the front. The phone is also expected to have a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. There is also a rumored Meizu 17 Audi Special Edition. However, whether that actually exists we will only find out on May 8.