  • Meizu Note 9 to launch in China on March 6: Here's everything we know so far
Meizu Note 9 to launch in China on March 6: Here's everything we know so far

The upcoming Meizu Note 9 is speculated to take on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in the Chinese market.

  • Updated: February 21, 2019 9:50 AM IST
Meizu began the year 2019 with the launch of the Meizu Zero as the world’s first smartphone with no buttons and ports. Today, Meizu has confirmed through its Weibo account that it will be holding an event in China on March 6 to announce the Meizu Note 9 smartphone. The entire specifications of the Note 9 have been revealed in the recent through a TENAA listing.

The Meizu Note 9 will be debuting as the company’s first smartphone with a waterdrop-style display. Recent reports have revealed that the smartphone will be equipped with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display that delivers full HD+ resolution of 1080×2244 pixels. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC that powers the newly announced Vivo V15 Pro will also be present under the hood of the Note 9.

The SoC of the upcoming Meizu phone will be coupled with 6GB of RAM. For storage, the handset will be equipped with an internal space of 64GB. Like the Meizu Note 8, its successor is also unlikely to feature a microSD card slot. The Meizu Note 9 smartphone will be packed with a 4,000mAh battery. Since its predecessor supported 18w mCharge rapid charging technology, it is very likely that the Note 9 too will feature it.

For capturing selfies, it will be arriving with a frontal shooter of 20-megapixel. The back panel of the phone will feature a dual-camera setup that will include a primary 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The Android 9 Pie OS customized with the latest version of Flyme UI will come preloaded on the device.

There is no confirmation on the price tag of the device. However, it is speculated to rival the Redmi Note 7 in China with a price tag of around RMB 999 that converts to around Rs 10,570 according to current exchange rates.

  • Published Date: February 21, 2019 9:49 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 21, 2019 9:50 AM IST

