Meizu schedules an event for February 14; could launch the Note 9

China-based Meizu is looking at expanding its smartphone portfolio after the launch of the C9 Pro last month. The company has now posted a launch teaser image for the February 14 event, which coincides with Valentine’s Day. Although there is no mention of the product, in light of the recent leaks and rumors, it is highly possible that the Meizu Note 9 could be announced.

Earlier this week, images of the purported Meizu Note 9 were spotted on TENNA. The images of the device corroborated recent rumors about there being a waterdrop-style notched display. Reports also claimed that the Note 9 will be featuring a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. However, the TENAA images debunked such rumors, and instead show a rear-facing fingerprint reader.

As noted by GSMArena, the TENAA listing shows Meizu Note 9 having a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and a 6.2-inch display. The specs also mention a 3,900mAh battery, which is close to the 4,000mAh powerpack that earlier speculations have tipped the Note 9 to come with. Given these specs, it’s quite likely that the Note 9 will be an upper mid-range smartphone.

Meizu Note 9 rumored specifications, features

The 6.2-inch IPS LCD display on the Meizu Note 9 will carry support for 1080×2244 pixels resolution. The Snapdragon 675 mobile platform will be powering the phone paired with 6GB of RAM. Android 9 Pie OS will be preloaded on the Meizu Note 9. The dual-camera setup on the rear will be featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary lens. The notch on the Note 9 will mount a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The device will also feature internal storage of 64GB, but there is unlikely to be a microSD card slot.