comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Meizu schedules an event for February 14; could launch the Note 9
News

Meizu schedules an event for February 14; could launch the Note 9

News

Meizu Note 9 could reportedly launch on February 14, the device would be the successor of the Meizu Note 8 smartphone.

  • Published: February 12, 2019 1:45 PM IST
meizu c9 back 2

China-based Meizu is looking at expanding its smartphone portfolio after the launch of the C9 Pro last month. The company has now posted a launch teaser image for the February 14 event, which coincides with Valentine’s Day. Although there is no mention of the product, in light of the recent leaks and rumors, it is highly possible that the Meizu Note 9 could be announced.

Earlier this week, images of the purported Meizu Note 9 were spotted on TENNA. The images of the device corroborated recent rumors about there being a waterdrop-style notched display. Reports also claimed that the Note 9 will be featuring a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. However, the TENAA images debunked such rumors, and instead show a rear-facing fingerprint reader.

As noted by GSMArena, the TENAA listing shows Meizu Note 9 having a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and a 6.2-inch display. The specs also mention a 3,900mAh battery, which is close to the 4,000mAh powerpack that earlier speculations have tipped the Note 9 to come with. Given these specs, it’s quite likely that the Note 9 will be an upper mid-range smartphone.

Meizu Note 9 rumored specifications, features

The 6.2-inch IPS LCD display on the Meizu Note 9 will carry support for 1080×2244 pixels resolution. The Snapdragon 675 mobile platform will be powering the phone paired with 6GB of RAM. Android 9 Pie OS will be preloaded on the Meizu Note 9. The dual-camera setup on the rear will be featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary lens. The notch on the Note 9 will mount a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The device will also feature internal storage of 64GB, but there is unlikely to be a microSD card slot.

  • Published Date: February 12, 2019 1:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets yet another unofficial Android Pie port
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A20 listed on Geekbench
thumb-img
News
Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets yet another unofficial Android Pie port

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets yet another unofficial Android Pie port
Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Plus to reportedly launch as Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus

News

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Plus to reportedly launch as Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus
Xiaomi Mi 9 February 20 launch date confirmed

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 February 20 launch date confirmed
Nokia 9, Nokia 1 Plus spotted on Play Store listing; may debut at MWC 2019

News

Nokia 9, Nokia 1 Plus spotted on Play Store listing; may debut at MWC 2019

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर Watch Magic और Band 4 Running जल्द ही अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

स्मार्टफोन से 1 अरब से ज्यादा लोगों के हो सकते हैं कान खराब

BSNL यूजर्स को मिल रही है 1 साल की फ्री अमेजन प्राइम मेंबरशिप

TECNO ने लॉन्च किए दो स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Days Sale: स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 4,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more
Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online
Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch
Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too