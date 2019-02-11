Meizu Note 9 images surface on TENAA ahead of official launch

Recent reports have claimed that the Meizu will be launching the Meizu Note 9 this month as the successor to the Meizu Note 8 unveiled last year. The Meizu Note 9 (model number M923Q) has already been certified by China’s 3C and TENAA. The device made an appearance on TENAA’s database earlier this month giving us a glimpse at its specifications. Now, the listing has been updated along with a couple of images.

The images of the Meizu Note 9 on TENAA corroborate recent rumors about there being a waterdrop-style notched display. Reports also claimed that the Note 9 will be featuring a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. However, the TENAA images debunk such rumors, and instead show a rear-facing fingerprint reader.

There is also a vertical dual camera module placed at the top-left corner on the back panel of the forthcoming mid-range Meizu smartphone. The handset can be seen sporting a Silver Ochre color in the TENAA images. It will be also available in two more colors like Dark Ochre and Starry Blue in China.

Meizu Note 9 rumored specifications, features

The 6.2-inch IPS LCD display on the Meizu Note 9 will carry support for 1080×2244 pixels resolution. The Snapdragon 675 mobile platform will be powering the phone paired with 6GB of RAM. It will be coming with a big battery of 4,000mAh capacity.

The Android 9 Pie OS will be preloaded on the Meizu Note 9. The dual-camera setup on the rear will be featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary lens. The notch on the Note 9 will host a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The device will also feature an internal storage of 64GB, but there is unlikely to be a microSD card slot.

The Meizu Note 9 may hit the Chinese market with a starting price of RMB 999, which roughly converts to Rs 10,500. It is expected to be announced in China sometime later in this month.