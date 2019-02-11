comscore
  Meizu Note 9 images surface on TENAA ahead of official launch
Meizu Note 9 images surface on TENAA ahead of official launch

Meizu Note 9 was spotted on TENAA with full specification earlier this month. Now, the listing has been updated with its images.

Recent reports have claimed that the Meizu will be launching the Meizu Note 9 this month as the successor to the Meizu Note 8 unveiled last year. The Meizu Note 9 (model number M923Q) has already been certified by China’s 3C and TENAA. The device made an appearance on TENAA’s database earlier this month giving us a glimpse at its specifications. Now, the listing has been updated along with a couple of images.

The images of the Meizu Note 9 on TENAA corroborate recent rumors about there being a waterdrop-style notched display. Reports also claimed that the Note 9 will be featuring a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. However, the TENAA images debunk such rumors, and instead show a rear-facing fingerprint reader.

There is also a vertical dual camera module placed at the top-left corner on the back panel of the forthcoming mid-range Meizu smartphone. The handset can be seen sporting a Silver Ochre color in the TENAA images. It will be also available in two more colors like Dark Ochre and Starry Blue in China.

Meizu Note 9 rumored specifications, features

The 6.2-inch IPS LCD display on the Meizu Note 9 will carry support for 1080×2244 pixels resolution. The Snapdragon 675 mobile platform will be powering the phone paired with 6GB of RAM. It will be coming with a big battery of 4,000mAh capacity.

The Android 9 Pie OS will be preloaded on the Meizu Note 9. The dual-camera setup on the rear will be featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary lens. The notch on the Note 9 will host a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The device will also feature an internal storage of 64GB, but there is unlikely to be a microSD card slot.

The Meizu Note 9 may hit the Chinese market with a starting price of RMB 999, which roughly converts to Rs 10,500. It is expected to be announced in China sometime later in this month.

