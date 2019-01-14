comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Meizu Note 9 leaked renders hint at Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera
News

Meizu Note 9 leaked renders hint at Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera

News

The rumored specifications suggest that the Meizu Note 9 could be the company's next weapon of choice against Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7.

  • Published: January 14, 2019 2:43 PM IST
Meizu Note 9 render

Photo credit: ithome

Meizu Note 9 could be the next smartphone from the company, considering CEO Jack Wong’s recent posts. The CEO recently confirmed that the upcoming device could feature a 48-megapixel camera, and house a Snapdragon 6150 chipset. A new render of the alleged Meizu Note 9 has been leaked, suggesting it could feature a 6.3-inch waterdrop style notched display, and will be running the latest Android operating system along with Meizu’s Flyme UI.

The upcoming device might also ditch the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and offer a side-mounted fingerprint reader, Gizmochina reports. There could a dual-camera setup, featuring Samsung’s GM1 camera sensor, which is the same sensor incorporated in the Galaxy A8s and the Redmi Note 7. Notably, the Samsung camera sensor has an edge over Sony’s IMX586 48-megapixel sensor since it can capture 48-megapixel photos in HD by interpolation.

As mentioned, the device will be built around a Snapdragon 6150 chipset, which is reportedly a codename of the Snapdragon 675. Additionally, a Meizu smartphone was earlier spotted on China’s 3C certification site with model number M923Q. It could be powered by a large enough 4,000mAh battery.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 + 5 Pro Review

The rumored specifications suggest that the Meizu Note 9 could be the company’s next weapon of choice against Xiaomi‘s Redmi Note 7. The Redmi Note 7 also offers identical specs, and is priced at RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,400). There is a possibility that Meizu might stick the same price tag for the Meizu Note 9 with a better chipset, giving Xiaomi a tough competition. As of now, Meizu is yet to confirm the launch event of the smartphone, but rumors suggest that it could launch it after the Spring Festival on February 5, 2019.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: January 14, 2019 2:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT release delayed
thumb-img
News
Meizu Note 9 leaked renders hint at Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG is holding a giveaway for its Snow Glasses and Snow Beanie
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Android 8.1 Oreo update rolled out

Samsung bets on Galaxy M series to take on Xiaomi; targets double-digit growth in 2019

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT release delayed

Meizu Note 9 leaked renders hint at Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera

Future OnePlus and Oppo flagship smartphones could sport wireless charging

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung bets on Galaxy M series to take on Xiaomi; targets double-digit growth in 2019

News

Samsung bets on Galaxy M series to take on Xiaomi; targets double-digit growth in 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with assured Flipkart buy back offer: All you need to know

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with assured Flipkart buy back offer: All you need to know
Meizu Note 9 leaked renders hint at Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera

News

Meizu Note 9 leaked renders hint at Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera
Xiaomi Mi Bumblebee computer backpack launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mi Bumblebee computer backpack launched in China
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 sporting display passes initial round of drop tests

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 sporting display passes initial round of drop tests

हिंदी समाचार

हाइक पर नए एनिमेटेड स्टिकर्स के साथ मनाएं मकर संक्रांति

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M10 और M20 स्मार्टफोन 28 जनवरी को होंगे लॉन्च, ये होंगी खासियत

BSNL ने 798 रुपये का पोस्टपेड प्लान लॉन्च किया, अनलिमिटेड कॉल के साथ मिल रहा है 120GB डाटा

शाओमी ने स्मार्टफोन के बाद Mi Bumblebee computer backpack को किया लॉन्च

UPI ट्रांजैक्शन में 750% की बढ़ोतरी

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Android 8.1 Oreo update rolled out
News
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Android 8.1 Oreo update rolled out
Samsung bets on Galaxy M series to take on Xiaomi; targets double-digit growth in 2019

News

Samsung bets on Galaxy M series to take on Xiaomi; targets double-digit growth in 2019
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT release delayed

News

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT release delayed
Meizu Note 9 leaked renders hint at Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera

News

Meizu Note 9 leaked renders hint at Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera
Future OnePlus and Oppo flagship smartphones could sport wireless charging

News

Future OnePlus and Oppo flagship smartphones could sport wireless charging