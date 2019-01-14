Meizu Note 9 leaked renders hint at Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera

Meizu Note 9 could be the next smartphone from the company, considering CEO Jack Wong’s recent posts. The CEO recently confirmed that the upcoming device could feature a 48-megapixel camera, and house a Snapdragon 6150 chipset. A new render of the alleged Meizu Note 9 has been leaked, suggesting it could feature a 6.3-inch waterdrop style notched display, and will be running the latest Android operating system along with Meizu’s Flyme UI.

The upcoming device might also ditch the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and offer a side-mounted fingerprint reader, Gizmochina reports. There could a dual-camera setup, featuring Samsung’s GM1 camera sensor, which is the same sensor incorporated in the Galaxy A8s and the Redmi Note 7. Notably, the Samsung camera sensor has an edge over Sony’s IMX586 48-megapixel sensor since it can capture 48-megapixel photos in HD by interpolation.

As mentioned, the device will be built around a Snapdragon 6150 chipset, which is reportedly a codename of the Snapdragon 675. Additionally, a Meizu smartphone was earlier spotted on China’s 3C certification site with model number M923Q. It could be powered by a large enough 4,000mAh battery.

The rumored specifications suggest that the Meizu Note 9 could be the company’s next weapon of choice against Xiaomi‘s Redmi Note 7. The Redmi Note 7 also offers identical specs, and is priced at RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,400). There is a possibility that Meizu might stick the same price tag for the Meizu Note 9 with a better chipset, giving Xiaomi a tough competition. As of now, Meizu is yet to confirm the launch event of the smartphone, but rumors suggest that it could launch it after the Spring Festival on February 5, 2019.