Meizu Note 9 price leaks online ahead of launch

The Meizu Note 9 is likely to come with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display along with a waterdrop notch on the front and FHD+ resolution.

  • Published: March 5, 2019 12:19 PM IST
Meizu Note 9 Price

Image credit: PlayfulDroid

A new report has emerged online with the pricing of the upcoming smartphone from Chinese smartphone maker Meizu. The leak comes just days before the company is planning to launch Note 9 in the market. According to the report, the company will launch two variants of the device with the first one sporting 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and the second one with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The base model with 4GB RAM is likely to be priced at RMB 1,699, which amounts to about Rs 18,000. The second variant with 6GB RAM is likely to be priced at RMB 1,899 which amounts to about Rs 20,000. According to PlayfulDroid, the pricing for both the variants were spotted in a photo of a retail outlet somewhere in China. The report noted that it is unclear if the pricing shown in the image is the real deal so it is better to take the information with a pinch of salt.

As previously reported, the device is likely to come with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display along with a waterdrop notch on the front and FHD+ resolution. In terms of internals, Meizu seems to have added a Snapdragon 675 processor to power the device. According to the report, the device will come with a dual camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The report also added that the front of the device will come with a 20-megapixel camera for selfies. Meizu Note 9 will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery out of the box while running Android 9 Pie-based Flyme OS out of the box. The report also added that Meizu may launch a separate version of the device called Meizu Note 9 Lite with Snapdragon 660 SoC.

