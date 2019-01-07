Meizu Note 9 to come with Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera: Jack Wong

Meizu’s upcoming flagship Note 9 smartphone has been in the rumor mill for sometime now. Now, the latest development comes from the company’s community forum, throwing light on smartphone’s key specifications. On the forum, Meizu CEO Jack Wong has unveiled that the Note 9 will house a brand-new Snapdragon 6150 chipset, and sport a 48-megapixel rear camera.

It is worth noting that Qualcomm is yet to officially introduce its mid-range Snapdragon 6150 chipset. Last month though, the same mid-range chipset was spotted on Geekbench, scoring 2,598 in single-core test, and 5,467 in multi-core test.

Rumors are rife that the octa-core Snapdragon 6150 will be manufactured on the 11nm process, identical to the Snapdragon 675. Going by the Snapdragon 600-series chipsets, the chip will be accompanied by Adreno 600-series GPU, and offers support for FHD+ screen resolution. It could support Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, USB 3.1 and NFC among others. Additionally, the aforementioned 48-megapixel sensor is the same rear camera that we have seen on the Honor V20 (aka Honor View20), and the Huawei Nova 4. Xiaomi’s Redmi Pro 2 is also speculated to feature the same camera sensor.

The Meizu Note 9 is a successor to the Note 8, launched back in October 2018. The Note 8 comes with a price tag of RMB 999 in China, and packs a 6.15-inch FHD+ 18:9 display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 632 SoC aided by 4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of inbuilt storage. There’s a combination of a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. It is backed by a 3,600mAh battery.