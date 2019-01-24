comscore
Meizu Note 9 tipped to launch next month with Snapdragon 675

It will also come with same 48-megapixel ISOCELL GM1 camera sensor like the Redmi Note 7.

Meizu Note 9 render

Photo credit: ithome

Earlier this month, reports revealed Meizu Note 9 will come with Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 6150 codename processor, which is actually Snapdragon 675 mobile platform. Now a fresh leak (via GizmoChina) has now confirmed that it will indeed come with Snapdragon 675 and Meizu is all set to launch the device in February.

As per report, the Chinese tipster claims that the Snapdragon 675 will be fueling the Meizu Note 9 smartphone, and it will include the same 48-megapixel ISOCELL GM1 camera sensor like the Redmi Note 7. In terms of performance, it is speculated that Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 is even powerful than Snapdragon 710, but the GPU is weaker. Last month though, the same mid-range chipset was spotted on Geekbench, scoring 2,598 in single-core test, and 5,467 in multi-core test.

Meizu Zero with holeless design, 18W wireless charging launched: Specifications, features

Also Read

Meizu Zero with holeless design, 18W wireless charging launched: Specifications, features

Meizu‘s CEO, Jack Wong’s, recent posts have already confirmed that the upcoming device could feature a 48-megapixel camera, and house a Snapdragon 6150 chipset. A recent image render of the alleged Meizu Note 9 suggested the smartphone to feature a 6.3-inch waterdrop style notched display, and latest Android operating system along with Meizu’s Flyme UI.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The Meizu Note 9 is speculated to feature side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 4,000mAh. The Meizu Note 9 will be the successor to Meizu Note 8, which was launched back in October 2018. The Note 8 had come with a price tag of RMB 999 in China, and it features Snapdragon 632 SoC aided by 4GB of RAM. As of now, Meizu is yet to confirm the launch event of the smartphone, but rumors suggest that it could launch it after the Spring Festival on February 5, 2019.

