Meizu Note 9 with 48-megapixel rear camera launched: Price, specifications, features

The new Meizu Note 9 is a true competitor to the recently launched Redmi Note 7 Pro in China.

  Published: March 6, 2019 1:13 PM IST
After a frenzy of leaks and rumors, Meizu has today taken the wraps off its new Meizu Note 9 smartphone in China. The handset will rival the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro that recently launched in India. Meizu has offered a powerful combo of great specifications, build, and a bargain price to stand out in the crowded smartphone space. This is the company’s first budget offering this year, and the company has definitely made a statement.

Meizu Note 9 specifications, features

Getting down to specifications, the Meizu Note 9 features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1080×2244 pixels. The display is unlike the flagship Meizu 16th, however, and houses a waterdrop notch on the top bezel. A key highlight of the Meizu Note 9 is the Snapdragon 675 SoC that also powers the Indian variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. This is a very capable octa-core chip based on the 11nm process, and features high-powered Kryo 460 cores.

The Meizu Note 9 continues to impress in the camera department as well with the company opting for a 48-megapixel sensor accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth sensor at the back. The primary sensor is Samsung’s GM1 MOD, which is the enhanced version of the standard GM1 sensor. The front notch houses a solitary 20-megapixel shooter. In terms of connectivity, the Note 9 has dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C.

The Meizu Note 9 is backed by a beefy 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charge. On the software front, it runs Android Pie based on Flyme OS 7.2. Meizu has also thrown in some gaming-centric features like Hyper Gaming which is similar to GPU Turbo on Honor phones.

Meizu Note 9 prices

The Meizu Note 9 comes in three variants. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at RMB 1,398 (Rs 15,00 approximately), while the mid variant with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at RMB 1,598 (Rs 17,000 approximately). Lastly, the top model with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM is priced the same as the mid variant. Buyers essentially need to then choose between more storage or more RAM.

