comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report
News

Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report

News

Meizu might give a neck-to-neck competition to Vivo, if it launches a "holeless" phone today.

  • Published: January 23, 2019 11:18 AM IST
meizu 16th review back 1

While several smartphone manufacturers are planning to incorporate the fancy punch-hole design, Meizu seems to be going in a different direction. The company is said to be planning something big behind the curtains. Meizu recently revealed that it is working on three smartphones, that will house Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 chipset. Now, the Chinese company has teased the launch of a new handset via Weibo, which is said to offer a “holeless” display.

The translated text from Weibo‘s post reads, “The world’s first ______, it’s time to show real technology, black technology, see you tomorrow!” Furthermore, GizChina reported that “the attached image, that reads “World’s first” followed by a black bar. Hidden behind the image is the word holeless phone.” There is also a hashtag of Meizu 16 flagship, which suggests that we could witness the same flagship phone with a holeless design from the company. It is expected to launch the smartphone today, as per the post.

Vivo NEX Review: Pushing the boundaries

Also Read

Vivo NEX Review: Pushing the boundaries

The Chinese company’s upcoming flagship is expected to offer a full-screen experience, coupled with very thin bezels. It could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and offer screen soundcast technology. It is said to support wireless charging as well. Now, this seems to be interesting as Vivo is all set to take the wraps off its Vivo APEX 2019 on January 24, with an edge-to-edge screen and almost non-existing bezels, eliminating the punch-hole design and featuring round-design aspect. Meizu might give a neck-to-neck competition to Vivo, if it launches a “holeless” phone today.

Watch: Vivo V11 Pro First Look

Besides, Meizu is also expected to launch Note 9. The company’s CEO Jack Wong had already revealed that the device will be built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6150 chipset. It is also said to pack a 48-megapixel camera and score around 170,000 on AnTuTu. It could feature a waterdrop-style notched display.

You Might be Interested

Meizu 16

Meizu 16
Android OS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC
12MP + 20MP
  • Published Date: January 23, 2019 11:18 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119
thumb-img
News
Google Hangouts shutdown starts October 2019
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Zombie mode officially teased again by Tencent Games
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10+ price and storage options leaked

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119

Banks confused on biometric use post Aadhaar verdict-ex-RBI Guv

Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report

Apple admits vendors could not match Qualcomm's chip standards

WhatsApp was down in parts of the world last night; service restored back

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report

News

Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report
Amazon Great Indian Sale last day: Top deals you should know about

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale last day: Top deals you should know about
Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC

News

Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC
Meizu teaser hints at the unveiling of world's first 'holeless phone' tomorrow

News

Meizu teaser hints at the unveiling of world's first 'holeless phone' tomorrow
10 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss out during Flipkart and Amazon India sale

Deals

10 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss out during Flipkart and Amazon India sale

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने स्मार्टफोन के बाद भारत में पेश किया ये खास 119 रुपये वाला प्रॉडक्ट

Amazon Great Indian Sale का आज आखिरी दिन: ये हैं बेस्ट डील्स

Realme Realpublic Sale का आज है आखिरी दिन, जानें सभी डील्स और ऑफर्स

Honor View20 ग्लोबल मार्केट में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया फोकस क्यूब, जानें कैसे करता है काम

News

Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119
News
Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119
Banks confused on biometric use post Aadhaar verdict-ex-RBI Guv

News

Banks confused on biometric use post Aadhaar verdict-ex-RBI Guv
Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report

News

Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report
Apple admits vendors could not match Qualcomm's chip standards

News

Apple admits vendors could not match Qualcomm's chip standards
WhatsApp was down in parts of the world last night; service restored back

News

WhatsApp was down in parts of the world last night; service restored back