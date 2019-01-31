Meizu Zero with hole-less and button-less design now up for pre-orders

We are gearing up for MWC 2019 which takes place in Barcelona next month, where a bunch of flagship smartphones of the year will be announced. However, ahead of the tech event, Meizu and Vivo unveiled their respective phones with a button-less and hole-less design. Now, the Meizu phone is up for pre-order on Indiegogo.

Meizu Zero will set you back by $1,299 (approximately Rs 92,300). That’s way too much for a smartphone that comes from a brand which is known for affordable devices. However, given the innovation that goes behind making the phone, the price may be worth it. That said, supply will be limited and the company will just be selling 100 units. As of filing the story, only 14 units were claimed, meaning, 86 are still remaining, and if you want to be one of those to own the world’s first button-less and hole-less phone, this could be your chance.

The smartphone does not have any physical buttons or ports on its edges, and the 3D unibody is made from ceramic. Lack of ports also mean that the smartphone uses Super mCharge wireless charging technology, making it possible to charge wirelessly using an 18W wireless charging. As there are no physical buttons, the smartphone uses “virtual side buttons” that are activated by “pressure-sensing technology” with haptic feedback, similar to what we’ve seen on the HTC U12+.

The Meizu Zero features a 5.99-inch OLED display and is embedded with an optical fingerprint sensor underneath it, which allows for a design sans ports or connections. There is no earpiece on the device and Meizu is using the sound screen technology to emit audio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with LPDDR4X RAM, but the company has not mentioned the amount of RAM.

For shutterbugs, Meizu has equipped the smartphone with dual rear cameras comprising of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX380 sensor and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX350 sensor. Up front is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. Lastly, the smartphone also ditches the physical SIM card in favor of eSIM connectivity. With IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, it can remain submerged in water for up to 2 hours and 30 minutes.