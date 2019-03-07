Meizu Zero's ambitious Indiegogo campaign ends up being an epic fail

Back in January, Meizu announced an ambitious concept smartphone called the Meizu Zero. The handset was named aptly as it boasted a seamless unibody design with no buttons, no ports, no holes or slits. This means it had no power and volume rockers, no SIM card slots, and no charging port either. Meizu put up a very brave $1,299 (Rs 91,000 approximately) price tag on the smartphone, and did not release the handset. Instead, the company kicked off a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo a week later, and that crowdfunding campaign has now ended unsuccessfully.

The company kickstarted the Indiegogo campaign with a reasonable $100,000 monthly target, but achieved less than half of its intended cash with just 29 backers. In fact, Meizu CEO went on to claim that the Meizu Zero was only their marketing team messing around, which it might have been, but is also not a very good excuse to make for the company’s image.

Part of the reason for the failed campaign seems to be the very premise on which the Meizu Zero was built upon. It would take a lot of strong will for even smartphone enthusiasts to completely forget their charging ports and SIM card slots. After all, eSIMs are just starting to make their way around. The other reason could have been the high price tag, although being a concept phone with some very unique characteristics does make the price tag believable. Additionally, there was a $2,999 (Rs 210,000 approximately) “Exclusive Pioneering Unit”, which seems excessive even for the most hardcore smartphone fans.

Meizu CEO Jack Wong made the revelation in a rather disheartening one-liner on the official forum in reply to query of fans. “This crowdfunding project was just the marketing team messing about,” Wong said. He further added, “The holeless phone is just a development project from the R&D department, we never intended to mass-produce this project.”