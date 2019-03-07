comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Meizu Zero's ambitious Indiegogo campaign ends up being an epic fail
News

Meizu Zero's ambitious Indiegogo campaign ends up being an epic fail

News

Meizu was asking $1,299 (Rs 91,000 approximately) for a single unit of the Meizu Zero.

  • Published: March 7, 2019 11:07 AM IST
Meizu Zero main

Back in January, Meizu announced an ambitious concept smartphone called the Meizu Zero. The handset was named aptly as it boasted a seamless unibody design with no buttons, no ports, no holes or slits. This means it had no power and volume rockers, no SIM card slots, and no charging port either. Meizu put up a very brave $1,299 (Rs 91,000 approximately) price tag on the smartphone, and did not release the handset. Instead, the company kicked off a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo a week later, and that crowdfunding campaign has now ended unsuccessfully.

The company kickstarted the Indiegogo campaign with a reasonable $100,000 monthly target, but achieved less than half of its intended cash with just 29 backers. In fact, Meizu CEO went on to claim that the Meizu Zero was only their marketing team messing around, which it might have been, but is also not a very good excuse to make for the company’s image.

Meizu Note 9 with 48-megapixel rear camera launched: Price, specifications, features

Also Read

Meizu Note 9 with 48-megapixel rear camera launched: Price, specifications, features

Part of the reason for the failed campaign seems to be the very premise on which the Meizu Zero was built upon. It would take a lot of strong will for even smartphone enthusiasts to completely forget their charging ports and SIM card slots. After all, eSIMs are just starting to make their way around. The other reason could have been the high price tag, although being a concept phone with some very unique characteristics does make the price tag believable. Additionally, there was a $2,999 (Rs 210,000 approximately) “Exclusive Pioneering Unit”, which seems excessive even for the most hardcore smartphone fans.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Meizu CEO Jack Wong made the revelation in a rather disheartening one-liner on the official forum in reply to query of fans. “This crowdfunding project was just the marketing team messing about,” Wong said. He further added, “The holeless phone is just a development project from the R&D department, we never intended to mass-produce this project.”

  • Published Date: March 7, 2019 11:07 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus available with huge discount
Deals
Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus available with huge discount
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 second sale on March 13

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 second sale on March 13

Huawei P30 teaser hints at everything we can expect from the upcoming flagship device

News

Huawei P30 teaser hints at everything we can expect from the upcoming flagship device

Everything we know about the OnePlus 7 so far

News

Everything we know about the OnePlus 7 so far

Meizu Zero's ambitious Indiegogo campaign ends up being an epic fail

News

Meizu Zero's ambitious Indiegogo campaign ends up being an epic fail

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Gmail for Android gets Smart Compose feature

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 second sale on March 13

Huawei P30 teaser hints at everything we can expect from the upcoming flagship device

Everything we know about the OnePlus 7 so far

Meizu Zero's ambitious Indiegogo campaign ends up being an epic fail

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Related Topics

Related Stories

Meizu Zero's ambitious Indiegogo campaign ends up being an epic fail

News

Meizu Zero's ambitious Indiegogo campaign ends up being an epic fail
Meizu Note 9 launched in China: Price, specifications

News

Meizu Note 9 launched in China: Price, specifications
Meizu Note 9 price leaks online ahead of launch

News

Meizu Note 9 price leaks online ahead of launch
Meizu 16s will come with 48-megapixel main camera, founder Huang Zhang confirms

News

Meizu 16s will come with 48-megapixel main camera, founder Huang Zhang confirms
Meizu Note 9 launch date revealed

News

Meizu Note 9 launch date revealed

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 5 हजार रुपये तक का फ्लैट डिस्काउंट

आपके बच्चों को अंग्रेजी और हिंदी सीखने में मदद करेगा गूगल का यह ऐप

लॉन्च से पहली लीक हुई OnePlus 7 की 360 डिग्री वीडियो, सामने आई फोन के डिजाइन की ये खूबियां

Flipkart Women's Days Sale शुरू हुई, 6 हजार रुपये के डिस्काउंट में मिल रहे हैं ये स्मार्टफोन

शाओमी का गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Black Shark 2 12GB RAM और Snapdragon 855 के साथ गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट

News

Gmail for Android gets Smart Compose feature
News
Gmail for Android gets Smart Compose feature
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 second sale on March 13

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 second sale on March 13
Huawei P30 teaser hints at everything we can expect from the upcoming flagship device

News

Huawei P30 teaser hints at everything we can expect from the upcoming flagship device
Everything we know about the OnePlus 7 so far

News

Everything we know about the OnePlus 7 so far
Meizu Zero's ambitious Indiegogo campaign ends up being an epic fail

News

Meizu Zero's ambitious Indiegogo campaign ends up being an epic fail