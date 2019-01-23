comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Meizu Zero with holeless design, 18W wireless charging launched: Specifications, features
News

Meizu Zero with holeless design, 18W wireless charging launched: Specifications, features

News

Meizu Zero is the world's smartphone to ditch wired charging in favor of wireless charging. This phone has courage.

  • Published: January 23, 2019 6:09 PM IST
Meizu Zero main

Meizu has announced the world’s first smartphone with holeless design in China. Called Meizu Zero, the smartphone is the first to feature a design where there are no physical buttons or ports on its edges. The smartphone features a 3D unibody ceramic build. The lack of ports means that the smartphone uses Super mCharge wireless charging technology that makes it possible for the smartphone to charge wirelessly. While most smartphones rely on 10W wireless charging, the Meizu Zero supports 18W wireless charging, which is the same as that of standard wired charging.

The smartphone was announced in China by Meizu Senior VP Li Nan and it aims to set a new standard in the industry. The Meizu Zero features a 5.99-inch OLED display and is embedded with an optical fingerprint sensor underneath it, which allows for a design sans ports or connections. There is no earpiece on the device and Meizu is using the sound screen technology to emit audio. Meizu says its Zero phone supports mSound 2.0 which is attached closer to the display and produces sound through the OLED panel.

The Meizu Zero is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with LPDDR4X RAM, but the exact memory capacity is not known yet. For imaging, Meizu has equipped the smartphone with dual rear cameras comprising of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX380 sensor and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX350 sensor. There is a ring flash placed below the dual rear camera setup similar to Meizu 16th smartphone. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition First Look

The Meizu Zero uses the edge sensors seen on Google Pixel 3 XL and HTC U12+ smartphones to replace the volume rocker and power button. It also ditches the physical SIM card in favor of eSIM connectivity. The Meizu Zero carries IP68 certification for water and dust resistance and can remain submerged for up to 2 hours and 30 minutes. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. The Chinese smartphone has not revealed the exact battery capacity or release date or pricing just yet, suggesting it will be a niche device.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2019 6:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
LG G8 ThinQ confirmed to launch on February 24
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Sport clears FCC certification; could launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20
thumb-img
News
Exclusive: Vivo V11 Pro successor with pop-up selfie camera launching in India next month
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin shows off dual-side folding smartphone

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Meizu Zero with holeless design, 18W wireless charging launched: Specifications, features

LG G8 ThinQ confirmed to launch on February 24

Samsung Galaxy Sport clears FCC certification; could launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20

Exclusive: Vivo V11 Pro successor with pop-up selfie camera launching in India next month

India's 4G download speed is much more faster at night: Report

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Meizu Zero with holeless design, 18W wireless charging launched: Specifications, features

News

Meizu Zero with holeless design, 18W wireless charging launched: Specifications, features
Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report

News

Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report
Meizu teaser hints at the unveiling of world's first 'holeless phone' tomorrow

News

Meizu teaser hints at the unveiling of world's first 'holeless phone' tomorrow
Meizu 16T (Turbo) gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 855 in the works: Meizu CEO

News

Meizu 16T (Turbo) gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 855 in the works: Meizu CEO
Meizu Note 9 leaked renders hint at Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera

News

Meizu Note 9 leaked renders hint at Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V11 Pro का अपग्रेडेड वर्जन अगले महीने भारत में होगा लॉन्च

1 करोड़ रुपये इनाम वाले PUBG Mobile टूर्नामेंट के रजिस्ट्रेशन का आज है आखिरी दिन, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

शाओमी के को-फाउंडर ने दिखाया फोल्डेबल डिवाइस, वीडियो में देखें

डील ऑफ द डे: रियलमी 2 से लेकर ऑनर 9N तक ये हैं बेस्ट डील्स

वीडियो गेम इंडस्ट्री ने 2018 में 43 अरब डॉलर का रेवेन्यू जनरेट किया, स्ट्रीमिंग कंपनियों के लिए खतरे की घंटी

News

Meizu Zero with holeless design, 18W wireless charging launched: Specifications, features
News
Meizu Zero with holeless design, 18W wireless charging launched: Specifications, features
LG G8 ThinQ confirmed to launch on February 24

News

LG G8 ThinQ confirmed to launch on February 24
Samsung Galaxy Sport clears FCC certification; could launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20

News

Samsung Galaxy Sport clears FCC certification; could launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20
Exclusive: Vivo V11 Pro successor with pop-up selfie camera launching in India next month

News

Exclusive: Vivo V11 Pro successor with pop-up selfie camera launching in India next month
India's 4G download speed is much more faster at night: Report

News

India's 4G download speed is much more faster at night: Report