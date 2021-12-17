Melania Trump joins celebs, launches her first NFT venture to help children in foster house

Melania Trump joins the list of celebrities endorsing NFTs. The digital asset that has taken been a rage on the internet seem to have greatly influenced the former US lady as well. Also Read - MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy

The designer and entrepreneur getting on the crypto craze has launched her first NFT venture. The new venture is selling a ‘series of tokens’ on the platform which is powered by the MAGA hellsite Parler that has a significant user base of Donald Trump supporters. Also Read - Ubisoft Quartz NFT platform was under development for 4 years, but developers are as confused as users

The first NFT, named “Melania’s Vision”, is a watercolor art by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon, and “embodies Melania’s cobalt blue eyes,” as per the statement (via Reuters). One can get that stunning pixel of her cobalt blue eyes just for around $150 and there will be an audio ‘message of hope.’ The auction that began on December 16 will continue till December 31. Notably, a portion of the proceeds from this platform which will be released in regular intervals will support children and provide “programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community.” Melania in her official Twitter handle further mentioned a one-of-a-kind auction of historical importance that will be showcased in January 2022. Also Read - Matrix star Keanu Reeves thinks NFTs are a joke as 'they're easily reproducible'

Excited for this new venture, which combines my passion for art and commitment to helping our Nation’s children fulfill their own unique American Dream. #MelaniaNFT https://t.co/XJN18tMllg pic.twitter.com/wMpmDDsQdp — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 16, 2021

While Mrs.Trump seems to be banking on this hot property, renowned sports stars Lionel Messi, Usain Bolt already ventured into digital art earlier this year. Global pop star Katy Perry recently launched her first NFT collection in collaboration with Theta Network. The digital collectibles featured personal content from “The Roar Package: Looking Back While Moving Forward.”

The ‘booming wave of NFT’ had an impact on Indian celebs as well. Kamal Hasan, the actor, politician, and producer launched his own NFT collection last month. Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan also took part in releasing special NFT collectibles with his self-autographed vintage posters. Actor Salman Khan-backed BollyCoin digital platform is also prepping to enter the NFT marketplace. The digital platform has announced that it will launch a collection of NFTs from the Dabangg franchise on December 30.