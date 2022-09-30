Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic luxury electric car launched at Rs 1.55 crore in India: Check range, price and more

German auto car maker on Friday launched its new electric car Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.55 Crore. This is the third all-electric car to be introduced in the country by Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic luxury electric car was rolled out from Mercedes’ Chakan factory in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. Also Read - Citroen Oli electric car unveiled with unique design, recycled materials

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, "The EQS 580 4MATIC is our first locally manufactured EV in India and will play a pivotal role in driving our ambitious EV plans for the market. It is a perfect blend of technology, luxury and safety, pioneering numerous tech features for our customers. India is the first country outside Germany to manufacture the EQS 580 4MATIC, and this unique distinction underpins Mercedes-Benz India's deep customer commitment and long-term vision for developing the luxury EV market here."

Also Read - Tata Tiago EV to get regen modes, cruise control: All we know so far

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic luxury electric car dimensions

It measures 5216 mm in length, 3210 mm in wheelbase, 1926 mm wide, and 1512 mm tall. It comes with a large 107.8 kWh battery pack, 385 kW of power, and 885 nm of torque. It can be topped off with up to 300 km of range with a fast charger in just 15 minutes using a 200 kWh Ultra-quick DC charger.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic luxury electric car power

The EQS 580 4MATIC is powered by a 107.8 kWh battery pack and has a power output of 516.3 bhp and 855 nm of torque. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 210 kmph. It supports 200 kWh DC fast-charging and provides a 300 km range with a 15 minute charge. The car can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes using a 110 kW DC fast charging, while a 240-volt household wall charger will take 10 hours for a full top-up.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic luxury electric car power features

It features a 56-inch curved MBUX Hyperscreen that extends from A-pillar to A-pillar of the car on the dashboard. The car gets 10° steering angle adjustment, HEPA Filter, Dynamic Select, and Predictive Route Planning among other features. The sustainability in the EQS is enhanced through recycled and renewable raw materials as well as usage of recycled steel among other elements.