News

Mercedes-Benz's Vision EQXX completes 1,000 km on a single charge

News

The average consumption by Vision EQXX by the end of 1,000km ride, as claimed by Mercedes-Benz, was 'a record-breaking low of 8.7 kWh per 100 kilometres'.

Untitled design - 2022-04-17T122303.609

Image: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the EQXX electric car concept that consumes as little as 10kW/hour of energy per 100 km. According to the carmaker, the car traveled over 1,000 km on a fully charged battery, which is the longest-ever distance covered by an EV on a single charge until now. The car traveled from Sindelfingen, a city in the south of Germany, to the city of Cassis on the Côte d’AzurFrance. Also Read - Fastest electric cars in India: From top speed to acceleration, all you need to know

Revealing more details, Mercedes Benz said that this ride was undertaken at regular road speeds, including a long 140 km/h cruise on the German Autobahn, and at a variety of weather conditions, like cold and rainy conditions. The official tweet by Mercedes-Benz reveals, “95% of the power from the battery ends up at the wheels. Achieving this efficiency milestone, the battery holds nearly 100 kWh of energy with a voltage of > 900 V. ” Also Read - CES 2022: This Mercedes Benz concept car delivers 1,000 km of range on a single charge

mercedes-benz, EV Also Read - Mercedes-Benz India sales up 22.5% in FY'18

As per the company, the battery’s state of charge on arrival was somewhere around 15 percent, “amounting to a remaining range of around 140 kilometres”. The average consumption, as claimed by the company, was a record-breaking low of 8.7 kWh per 100 kilometres.

It was back in January CES 2022, when Mercedes-Benz announced showcased its Vision EQXX concept car, which delivers 1,000 km of range on a single charge. In this car, the company has managed to achieve this using the same size battery as the EQS, that too in a smaller sedan.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX: All we know so far

mercedes benz, ev

The Vision EQXX concept utilises a new modular EV architecture, which can even be used in an A-Class. With this, the company has managed to keep the weight of the car to just 1,750 kgs. Further adding to the range by 25 km, the Vision EQXX comes with solar panels on its roof. However, to provide this mammoth range, Mercedes Benz did compromise on the performance, with the Vision EQXX only having 201 bhp, thus making it slower than the EQS.

Coming to the internals, the Vision EQXX comes with a new hyper screen, which is a 47.5-inch 8K OLED panel with features like local area dimming, a 3D mapping system and more.

  • Published Date: April 17, 2022 1:53 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp में आ रहा है नया फीचर, चुन सकेंगे किसे न दिखे आपका 'Last seen' स्टेटस

Okinawa अपने 3,215 स्कूटर्स को वापस बुलाकर फ्री में ठीक करेगा बैटरियां, आग लगने से घबराईं कंपनियां

Ola S1 Pro का फ्रंट सस्पेंशन टूटा! सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई पिक्चर्स

COD Mobile सीजन 4 में मिलेंगे नए मैप्स और फीचर्स, जानें कब होगा रिलीज

रियलमी का सबसे सस्ता टैबलेट आ रहा है भारत, जानें क्या होगी कीमत

