Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces a designer clothing store for avatars

This Meta Avatars Store will get clothing lines from Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne. Meta hasn't revealed as to how much the users will have to pay to get these clothes.

Untitled design - 2022-06-18T085220.435

Meta is introducing a new digital designer clothing store called the “Meta Avatars Store” to allow users to express themselves better via their avatars. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement during an Instagram Live with Eva Chen, Instagram’s vice president of fashion partnerships. Also Read - WhatsApp’s new feature will stop just anyone from joining your group

To be available across Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, the virtual store will let users buy digital clothes from big brands and designers. For starters, the store will get clothing lines from Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne. Meta hasn’t revealed as to how much the users will have to pay to get these clothes. Notably, attires that are available right now will remain free for all users. Also Read - Facebook is planning a major redesign to compete with TikTok

Zuckerberg also hinted that Meta plans to make this store an open marketplace and not just limit it to luxury brands so that developers can create and sell their own clothing lines. Also Read - Meta rolling out Voice Mode in Horizon Worlds: Check details

As per the official statement by Mark Zuckerberg, “We’re launching our Avatar Store on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger so you can buy digital clothes to style your avatar. Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy. I’m excited to add more brands and bring this to VR soon too.”

Meta has not yet revealed if this designer clothing store will be accessible for all users globally or not. However, it will start rolling out next week in the United States, Canada, Thailand and Mexico.

For the unversed, Meta had recently announced 3D avatars for Messenger and Facebook. The Meta 3D Avatars lets you create a virtual version of yourself, letting you express yourself better in the online world. The updated version brings support for hearing aids and Cochlear implants and also adds the wheelchair for the Avatars. With these additions, Meta plans to reach a wider audience for its Avatars on its social media platforms.

  • Published Date: June 18, 2022 9:24 AM IST

