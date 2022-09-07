comscore Meta Connect to take place on October 11: What to expect
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces 'Meta Connect' for October 11

This rumoured Meta VR headset is expected to be the one that the company was working on under its Project Cambria.

Untitled design - 2022-09-07T102600.243

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company will host its annual conference called ‘Meta Connect’ on October 11. The one-day virtual event will focus on augmented and virtual reality. Zuckerberg made the date announcement on Facebook last night. Also Read - How to get your Instagram account verified: A step-by-step guide

As per the Meta Connect official page on the website, the details about the key speakers and the schedule are “coming soon”. In the official Meta Newsroom tweet, “Last year, we shared our vision for the metaverse. Learn about where we are today, and what’s coming next.” Also Read - Facebook announces to shut down 'neighbourhoods' on October 1

Meta Connect: What to expect

Last month, Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that the company’s next VR headset will arrive in the month of October. The latest post shared by Zuckerberg also hints at the same, as he is wearing a headset in the teaser image. This headset is expected to be the one that the company was working on under its Project Cambria.

He had confirmed that the said headset will come with eye and facial tracking along with colour passthrough. The VR headset might feature a higher-res screen as compared to its predecessor Oculus Quest 2. The headset is likely to be priced at more than Quest 2 which is priced at $400.

Additionally, Zuckerberg also announced that the event will also showcase “major updates to Horizon and avatar graphics”. For the unversed, Horizon Worlds is the company’s metaverse app that allows people to create their own experiences and hang out in virtual reality. The app is just available in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France and Spain.

Recently, Meta updated its content policies for Horizon Worlds users and introduced a new content rating system for “mature audiences”. This was done to addresss user concerns about privacy in the virtual worlds. It is expected that the company might announce some new safety tools at the upcoming event.

  • Published Date: September 7, 2022 11:18 AM IST
