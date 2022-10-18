comscore Mark Zuckerberg says WhatsApp is more secure than iMessage
  • Home
  • News
  • Meta Ceo Says Mark Zuckerberg Says Whatsapp Is More Secure Than Apples Imessage
News

Meta CEO says Mark Zuckerberg says WhatsApp is more secure than Apple’s iMessage

News

"WhatsApp is far more private and secure than iMessage, with end-to-end encryption that works across both iPhones and Android, including group chats," said Mark Zuckerberg.

Highlights

  • Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a post on Instagram.
  • In his post, Mark Zuckerberg criticised iMessages for not being safe and secure.
  • Mark Zuckerberg also said that iMessage does not have E2EE unlike WhatsApp.
Mark Zuckerberg

Apple and Meta have been at odds at each other for a long time now. Whether it is Apple CEO Tim Cook critising Facebook’s (now Meta) actions in light of the Cambridge Analytica scandal or the Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg weighing down on Apple’s App Store policies saying that they are hampering innovation, the two companies have been foes since, well, forever. Now, in a more recent turn of events, Zuckerberg has taken another shot at Apple by calling iMessage less secure than WhatsApp. Also Read - Apple working on a dock that will turn iPad into a smart home hub: Report

“WhatsApp is far more private and secure than iMessage, with end-to-end encryption that works across both iPhones and Android, including group chats,” Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Instagram. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2022 gets a price hike of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new pricing

In his post, the Meta founder said that WhatsApp comes with end-to-end encryption, something that Apple’s iMessage lacks, and it works across Android and iOS. He also highlighted some of the features such as disappearing messages and end-to-end encrypted chat backups that iOS doesn’t have yet. He was sharing an image of WhatsApp’s lastest ad campaign as seen in the US. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Plus witnesses 'lower than expected' sales: Report

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart took the discussion forward explaining how WhatsApp was more secure than iMessage. “If you have an iPhone, you’ve probably noticed when your texts change color out of the blue. That means your message was sent via SMS. This reduced privacy – happens without warning or your consent. WhatsApp is far more private and secure for many reasons,” he wrote in a tweet.

“And last year we introduced end-to-end encryption for backups, so you can choose to encrypt the WhatsApp messages you back up to iCloud without having to worry about Apple having access to them. Apple doesn’t offer end-to-end encrypted backups for SMS or iMessage,” he added in another tweet. You can access the chat thread here:

Interestingly, while on one hand Zuckerberg has been questioning iMessage’s security, Telegram founder Pavel Durov, on several occasions highlighted safety issues with WhatsApp. In a more recent post on his official Telegram channel, he cited numerous incidents when vulnerabilities in WhatsApp put user data at risk. “Every year, we learn some issue in WhatsApp that puts everything on their users’ devices at risk…Such issues are hardly incidental — they are planted backdoors. If one backdoor is discovered and has to be removed, another one is added…,” he wrote in the post.

“You can use any messaging app you like but do stay away from WhatsApp — it has now been a surveillance tool for 13 years,” he added.

  • Published Date: October 18, 2022 11:42 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Mahindra Thar looks massive next to Maruti Jimny 5-door, may launch in India soon: Check images
News
Mahindra Thar looks massive next to Maruti Jimny 5-door, may launch in India soon: Check images
How to use Netflix Profile Transfer in India

How To

How to use Netflix Profile Transfer in India

Netflix announces Profile Transfer: Here's what it does

Apps

Netflix announces Profile Transfer: Here's what it does

COVID-19 in China: Around one million people locked down near iPhone factory in China

News

COVID-19 in China: Around one million people locked down near iPhone factory in China

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: iPhone 13 may available under Rs 50,000 again

News

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: iPhone 13 may available under Rs 50,000 again

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mark Zuckerberg says WhatsApp is more secure than iMessage

Mahindra Thar looks massive next to Maruti Jimny 5-door, may launch in India soon: Check images

Mahindra Thar to Scorpio-N: Check waiting period on Mahindra SUVs in India October 2022

Mahindra Thar to Scorpio-N: Check waiting period on Mahindra SUVs in India October 2022

Netflix announces Profile Transfer: Here's what it does

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More