Meta fires over 11,000 employees in one go, Zuckerberg says sorry

Meta has announced its biggest layoffs, firing more than 11,000 employees, representing about 13 percent of the company, globally. The company CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he should be held accountable for these job cuts as he misgauged the hiring Meta needed during the pandemic.

“At the start of Covid, the world rapidly moved online and the surge of e-commerce led to outsized revenue growth. Many people predicted this would be a permanent acceleration that would continue even after the pandemic ended,” said Zuckerberg in a blog post. He added, “I did too, so I made the decision to significantly increase our investments. Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected.”

Meta’s biggest layoffs

The layoffs are Meta’s biggest job cuts since its inception in 2004, impacting roles worldwide. Zuckerberg said that the world has gone back to nearly being the way it was, leaving no place for the employees Meta overambitiously hired based on the surge in business during the pandemic. “I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that,” he said. Another reason is the economic downturn, which is also a big reason for job cuts across industries.

The Meta CEO announced that everyone impacted by the layoffs will soon get an email about what their termination would mean for them. In other words, Meta will inform employees about the course of action the company will do as it terminates your services. Employees who have been fired “will have the opportunity to speak with someone to get their questions answered and join information sessions.”

What lies ahead

As a part of the layoffs, Meta will offer severance, including 16 weeks of base pay and two additional weeks for every year of service without a cap, to impacted employees. The PTO time of employees will also be compensated fully. Meta will also cover the cost of healthcare for impacted employees and their families for the next six months. The company will also support the employees in finding their next jobs, as well as resolving issues related to immigration.

After the firing process, Meta said it would freeze hiring through the first quarter of 2023, but there will be some exceptions. Zuckerberg said that the company is taking some extra steps to “become a leaner and more efficient company.” In September, the company reported some 87,000 employees globally and the layoffs impact most of them.

Meta’s layoffs come days after Twitter, which is now an Elon Musk company, fired more than 50 percent of its workforce in a major rejig after the acquisition. Several departments were dissolved while a few old employees were also laid off. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. Companies, including Salesforce and Snap, also announced job cuts to restructure their business according to the global economic conditions.