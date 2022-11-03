Meta India head Ajit Mohan resigns after four years

Meta India country head Ajit Mohan has resigned with immediate effect to pursue another opportunity. Manish Chopra, who is serving currently as director and head of partnerships at Meta, will replace him. Mohan joined Meta back in 2019 when the Mark Zuckerberg-led company was known as Facebook and spearheaded several projects. He is now reported to join Snap, the parent company of the popular photo and video-sharing app Snapchat. Also Read - How to create a Community in WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

“Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company,” Meta’s Vice President of Global Business Group Nicola Mendelsohn said in a statement. According to Moneycontrol, Mohan’s exit from Meta India was sudden, leaving the employees shocked. Also Read - WhatsApp announces in-chat polls, bigger groups and more: Check details

Mohan’s contribution

According to Mendelsohn, Mohan played “an important role in shaping and scaling” Meta’s India operations enabling the company to cater to Indian businesses, partners, and users. “We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit’s leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future,” he added. Also Read - WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities on Android, iOS, web globally: All you need to know about it

An alumnus of McKinsey, Mohan joined Meta in January 2019, replacing Umang Bedi who left the company’s India and South Asia operations in 2017. During his stint at Meta India, the company saw dramatic growth for its most popular properties, WhatsApp and Instagram, adding over 200 million users. Before Meta India, Mohan served as the chief executive officer of Star India’s streaming service Hotstar (now Disney+ Hotstar) for four years.

The Economic Times has reported that Mohan will join Snap as Asia Pacific head at a time when the company is bullish about increasing revenue in India. A third of Snapchat’s active user base is from India, making it extremely important for the company to tread strategically.