At the Meta Connect 2022 event last night, the company announced new updates for its avatars including introducing legs. With this feature, Meta wants to give a full-body experience to the users. The company will enable legs in Meta Horizon Worlds initially. They will then be rolled out for developers next year.

Meta introduces ‘legs’ for avatars

As per the official statement by Meta, "We want you to be able to give your communities avatars with full-body experiences. Legs have been one of the most requested features on our roadmap, and it's been a significant area of our focus." On Twitter, Meta tweeted, "Legs".

Alongside legs, Meta has also introduced a bunch of new facial expressions and reactions for avatars that will make it easier to convey what the user is feeling. Users will also get more options for body types and skin types for avatars.



Additionally, the company has also launched a software development kit that will let users use Meta avatars in third-party virtual reality experiences and more apps. Meta will allow users to use their avatars in Zoom meetings as well. Scheduled to roll out in 2023, this feature is called Mission Zoom. With this feature, users can choose not to use their camera and use their avatar instead.

You will also be able to use these avatars in video calls across WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. As per the company, “Avatars will mirror their speakers’ expressions and movements during the conversation—creating a middle ground between on-camera and off-camera experiences.”

In addition to this, Meta has announced that users will now be able to create their avatar by taking a selfie with their mobile cameras. This way, they don’t have to waste time by making it from a scratch, instead, they can ustilise this time to give the finishing touches to their avatars.