comscore Meta introduces legs for its avatars to give full-body experience
  • Home
  • News
  • Meta Introduces Legs For Its Avatars That Can Now Be Used On Whatsapp Instagram
News

Meta introduces legs for its avatars that can now be used on WhatsApp, Instagram

News

Meta has announced that users will now be able to create their avatar by taking a selfie with their mobile cameras.

Untitled design - 2022-10-12T122006.635

Image: Meta

At the Meta Connect 2022 event last night, the company announced new updates for its avatars including introducing legs. With this feature, Meta wants to give a full-body experience to the users. The company will enable legs in Meta Horizon Worlds initially. They will then be rolled out for developers next year. Also Read - Xbox Cloud Gaming for Meta's new Quest VR platform announced

Meta introduces ‘legs’ for avatars

As per the official statement by Meta, “We want you to be able to give your communities avatars with full-body experiences. Legs have been one of the most requested features on our roadmap, and it’s been a significant area of our focus.” On Twitter, Meta tweeted, “Legs”. Also Read - Russia adds Meta to its 'terrorists and extremists' organisations' list

Alongside legs, Meta has also introduced a bunch of new facial expressions and reactions for avatars that will make it easier to convey what the user is feeling. Users will also get more options for body types and skin types for avatars.

Additionally, the company has also launched a software development kit that will let users use Meta avatars in third-party virtual reality experiences and more apps. Meta will allow users to use their avatars in Zoom meetings as well. Scheduled to roll out in 2023, this feature is called Mission Zoom. With this feature, users can choose not to use their camera and use their avatar instead.

You will also be able to use these avatars in video calls across WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. As per the company, “Avatars will mirror their speakers’ expressions and movements during the conversation—creating a middle ground between on-camera and off-camera experiences.”

meta, whatsapp, avatar, video calls

In addition to this, Meta has announced that users will now be able to create their avatar by taking a selfie with their mobile cameras. This way, they don’t have to waste time by making it from a scratch, instead, they can ustilise this time to give the finishing touches to their avatars.

  • Published Date: October 12, 2022 2:13 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on select Maruti cars
News
Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on select Maruti cars
Google to soon release 5G support in India

Telecom

Google to soon release 5G support in India

Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India: Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400

News

Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India: Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400

Valorant Agent Harbor's water abilities fully revealed

Gaming

Valorant Agent Harbor's water abilities fully revealed

Twitter said to review policies around permanent user bans

News

Twitter said to review policies around permanent user bans

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Meta announces 'legs' for its VR avatars: Know details

Apple confirms 5G software update for iPhone in India but it will be a long wait

Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on select Maruti cars

Google to soon release 5G support in India

Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India: Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More
JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price

News

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price
Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices