Facebook app will now allow users to share Reels from third-party apps to their accounts. This new feature called "Sharing to Reels" will save the trouble of downloading a video and then uploading it to Facebook. Instead, they can share these Reels directly from other music apps and edit them to add audio, text, effects, captions and stickers.

As per the company website, "We're bringing short form, entertaining video experiences and tools that have inspired creators on Instagram to audiences on the Facebook app. Sharing to Reels lets users show what they're doing, feeling, and experiencing with your app."

These third-party apps that will integrate with the "Sharing to Reels" include Smule, Vita and VivaVideo. As per the company, this feature will help users reach a wider audience on the platform.

We’ve introduced a slick new way for apps to seamlessly post video content to Facebook with #SharingtoReels. Learn more about this feature: https://t.co/RVteMfDao5 pic.twitter.com/c8lcHbjUeP — Meta for Developers (@MetaforDevs) April 5, 2022

For the unversed, Meta claims that Reels is their fastest-growing content format, which is now available in more than 150 countries across the world. On the Facebook app, these Reels can be found at the top of the Feed, in the Watch Tab, in Stories, and in Groups.

Facebook had announced the short-video sharing feature, Reels in more than 150 countries last year. Meta had also announced new editing tools for Reels creators on Facebook. The list includes features like remix, drafts and video clipping.

Recently reported that a bug in Facebook’s News Feed ranking algorithm caused a sudden ‘surge of misinformation’ on users’ News Feed. According to an internal memo report by The Verge, Facebook’s News Feed ranking algorithm instead of suppressing posts from accounts that repeatedly shared fake news gave them more distribution. This led to a spike in views of posts containing misinformation by as much as 30 percent globally.