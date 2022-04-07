Here s why Meta is not hosting its F8 developer conference this year

Meta will not be conducting its F8 developer conference in 2022. The tech giant announced the news via its blog post. Meta’s Diego Duarte Moreira pointed toward the building “next chapter of the internet, and the next chapter of our company too: building the metaverse.” Also Read - BGMI, New State to get new competition: Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Mobile

“Similar to years past, we are taking a brief break in programming and will not hold F8 in 2022 while we gear up on new initiatives that are all tailored towards the next chapter of the internet and the next chapter of our company, too: building the metaverse,” Meta’s Diego Duarte Moreira said in a blog post. Also Read - Over 50,000 IT jobs likely to shift to India amid Ukraine conflict: Report

“Similar to the early stages of the web, building the metaverse will be a collaborative effort at every stage — with other companies, creators, and developers like you.” Also Read - UPI transaction daily limit: How to fix issues if payment is unsuccessful

However, Moreira mentioned about inaugural business messaging event – ‘Conversations,’ to take place on May 19. He said that people’s communication in business is changing rapidly. Hence, there is a need for a conference dedicated to companies, developers, and partners interested in building better and faster experiences on the most popular messaging platforms.

The company will share new product updates and insights about business development. Additionally, the executives, product leads, partners, and leading global brands from Meta will discuss technical deep-dives and demonstrations about businesses and developers.

“Every week, more than 1 billion users connect with a business account across our messaging services, including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram Direct – and we expect this number to continue growing as people look to have more convenient and personal conversations,” says Matthew Idema from Meta.

To recall, the tech giant canceled the event in 2020 because of the Coronavirus outbreak, and its 2021 event happened in a virtual-only format called F8 Refresh.

In addition, other big tech firms are conducting their event in the coming months, including Google I/O, to take place on May 11 and May 12. Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 is set from June 6 to June 10. Both the events will take place virtually. However, the IFA 2022 will be an in-person event scheduled to take place in early September.