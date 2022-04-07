comscore Here’s why Meta is not hosting its F8 developer conference this year
  • Home
  • News
  • Meta Is Not Hosting Its F8 Developer Conference This Year Heres Why
News

Meta is not hosting its F8 developer conference this year: Here’s why

News

The company will share new product updates and insights about business development. Additionally, the executives, product leads, partners, and leading global brands from Meta will discuss technical deep-dives and demonstrations about businesses and developers.

Meta 1

Meta will not be conducting its F8 developer conference in 2022. The tech giant announced the news via its blog post. Meta’s Diego Duarte Moreira pointed toward the building “next chapter of the internet, and the next chapter of our company too: building the metaverse.” Also Read - BGMI, New State to get new competition: Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Mobile

“Similar to years past, we are taking a brief break in programming and will not hold F8 in 2022 while we gear up on new initiatives that are all tailored towards the next chapter of the internet and the next chapter of our company, too: building the metaverse,” Meta’s Diego Duarte Moreira said in a blog post. Also Read - Over 50,000 IT jobs likely to shift to India amid Ukraine conflict: Report

“Similar to the early stages of the web, building the metaverse will be a collaborative effort at every stage — with other companies, creators, and developers like you.” Also Read - UPI transaction daily limit: How to fix issues if payment is unsuccessful

However, Moreira mentioned about inaugural business messaging event – ‘Conversations,’ to take place on May 19. He said that people’s communication in business is changing rapidly. Hence, there is a need for a conference dedicated to companies, developers, and partners interested in building better and faster experiences on the most popular messaging platforms.

The company will share new product updates and insights about business development. Additionally, the executives, product leads, partners, and leading global brands from Meta will discuss technical deep-dives and demonstrations about businesses and developers.

“Every week, more than 1 billion users connect with a business account across our messaging services, including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram Direct – and we expect this number to continue growing as people look to have more convenient and personal conversations,” says Matthew Idema from Meta.

To recall, the tech giant canceled the event in 2020 because of the Coronavirus outbreak, and its 2021 event happened in a virtual-only format called F8 Refresh.

In addition, other big tech firms are conducting their event in the coming months, including Google I/O, to take place on May 11 and May 12. Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 is set from June 6 to June 10. Both the events will take place virtually. However, the IFA 2022 will be an in-person event scheduled to take place in early September.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 7, 2022 9:28 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here s why Meta is not hosting its F8 developer conference this year
News
Here s why Meta is not hosting its F8 developer conference this year
BGMI, New State to get new rival: Ubisoft announces new game

Gaming

BGMI, New State to get new rival: Ubisoft announces new game

Ukraine conflict may shift over 50,000 IT jobs to India

News

Ukraine conflict may shift over 50,000 IT jobs to India

UPI transaction daily limit: How to fix issues if payment is unsuccessful

How To

UPI transaction daily limit: How to fix issues if payment is unsuccessful

How to use Govt ID to get green tick verification on Koo app

How To

How to use Govt ID to get green tick verification on Koo app

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here s why Meta is not hosting its F8 developer conference this year

BGMI, New State to get new rival: Ubisoft announces new game

Ukraine conflict may shift over 50,000 IT jobs to India

TVS Motor Company, Jio-bp partner up to launch EV charging infrastructure in India

Now you can shop for medicines online using Flipkart Health+ app

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 समेत कई शानदार रियलमी डिवाइस आज होंगे लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव लॉन्च स्ट्रीमिंग

Fire-Boltt Ring 2 स्मार्टवॉच 7 दिन की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, कॉल करने के लिए फोन की नहीं होगी जरूरत

पबजी, फ्री फायर को टक्कर देने आ गया Rainbow Six Mobile, ऐसे करें रजिस्टर

Koo Self-Verification फीचर हुआ लॉन्च, यूजर अब खुद पा सकते हैं ग्रीन टिक

Free Fire MAX में इस तरह मिलेगा फ्री BTS बंडल, जानें क्लेम करने का तरीका

Latest Videos

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

Features

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video
Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch
WhatsApp to Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats In Order To Contain Spam, See all the Details Here

News

WhatsApp to Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats In Order To Contain Spam, See all the Details Here
OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Features

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

News

Here s why Meta is not hosting its F8 developer conference this year
News
Here s why Meta is not hosting its F8 developer conference this year
BGMI, New State to get new rival: Ubisoft announces new game

Gaming

BGMI, New State to get new rival: Ubisoft announces new game
Ukraine conflict may shift over 50,000 IT jobs to India

News

Ukraine conflict may shift over 50,000 IT jobs to India
TVS Motor Company, Jio-bp partner up to launch EV charging infrastructure in India

automobile

TVS Motor Company, Jio-bp partner up to launch EV charging infrastructure in India
Now you can shop for medicines online using Flipkart Health+ app

Apps

Now you can shop for medicines online using Flipkart Health+ app

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers