Meta opens new office in Gurugram, to skill 1 crore small businesses, 2,50,000 creators

Meta's new Gurugram office will be shared by various teams from Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Will look to skill 1 crore small businesses, 2,50,000 creators.

(Representational Image)

Facebook recently completed its transition to Meta. Now, the company has said that it aims to skill 1 crore small businesses and 2,50,000 creators over the next three years in India with the help of its Centre for Fuelling India’s New Economy (CFINE) in Delhi-NCR. Also Read - Facebook Gaming launches Pac-Man Community: Features online multi-player mode

CFINE will be located at one of Meta’s largest offices in Asia, which has been set up in Gurugram. The new office will be shared by various teams from Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Also Read - Instagram launches new 'Take a Break', other features focused on protecting teens

Also Read - Big threat for Google, Twitter, WhatsApp, and LinkedIn users

“India’s not just the largest country for Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, it’s also where in many ways, the future of the Internet is being shaped. We see this office as an opportunity for us to build a space that does not just house our largest team in the country, but will also be a space that deeply engages with the world outside,” Facebook India (Meta) Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan told PTI.

With the help of CFINE, the company looks to bring together all of its products and efforts with an aim to allow them to use technology and tools being developed by the company to help fuel growth for creators, small businesses, and entrepreneurs in the country.

According to Mohan, the reason Meta is looking to train so many individuals is because, “this is an opportunity in line with the openness of India’s Internet and the fundamental democratic values that drive institutions that we have benefited from.”

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressing his views on Meta’s Indian efforts has stated that all big Internet companies have tremendous ability to influence the trajectory in good or bad ways for entrepreneurship, for citizens and indeed societies at large, and that technology must be harnessed for good.

He has emphasised the need to mitigate user harm online and that we should ensure that the narrative around the Internet and technology continues to grow around the positivity that technology brings to the people.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2021 4:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 8, 2021 4:03 PM IST

