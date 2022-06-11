comscore Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg being investigated for use of company resources
Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg being investigated over use of company resources

Sandberg said that she will continue to serve on Meta's board after leaving the company in the fall.

Sheryl Sandberg

Image: Sheryl Sandberg/Facebook

Just days after Meta’s Chief Operating Officer, Sheryl Sandberg, put down her papers, a new report has surfaced claiming that the executive is being investigated for use of company resources for personal reasons. A report by Wall Street Journal highlighted the issue by citing people familiar with the matter. Also Read - Meta is killing consumer version of Portals

The report suggests that lawyers are investigating Meta Platforms Inc’s executive for the use of company resources over several years. The WSJ report claims that many employees of the company are being investigated in regard with this investigation. Moreover, it claims that the probe has been going on since last fall. Also Read - Meta’s AR glasses will be for developers only in the first release: Check details

The report suggests that activities being scrutinized include the work of Meta employees to support Sandberg’s foundation, Lean In, and towards writing and promotion of her second book, “Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy”. Also Read - WhatsApp users can now add up to 512 members to a group

Sheryl Sandberg has been one of the oldest employees of the social media giant and has worked for 14 years alongside company Chief Mark Zuckerberg. There has been no indication if there’s any connection between Sandberg leaving and the ongoing investigation. Sandberg plans to leave the company by fall but will continue to be a member of the company board.

Chief Growth Officer Javier Olivan will be taking over from Sheryl Sandberg as the new chief operating officer. However, Zuckerberg claimed that he did not plan to replace Sandberg’s role directly within the company’s existing structure.

 

  • Published Date: June 11, 2022 1:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 11, 2022 1:59 PM IST

