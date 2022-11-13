comscore Meta plans to shut down video calling smart display Portal, smartwatches projects after massive layoffs
News

Meta plans to shut down video calling smart display Portal, smartwatches projects after massive layoffs

News

The Meta executives announced at an internet meeting that the company has planned to kill both Portal and the wearables.

Highlights

  • Meta has planned to shut down its video calling smart display Portal.
  • Meta had announced plans to launch another consumer-grade virtual reality headset next year.
  • Meanwhile, Meta India country head Ajit Mohan has resigned with immediate effect.
metareuters1

Meta plans to shut down video calling smart display Portal, smartwatches projects after massive layoffs

Meta has planned to shut down its video calling smart display ‘Portal’ and its two unreleased smartwatches projects, as the company eliminated 11,000 jobs. The Meta executives announced at an internet meeting that the company has planned to kill both Portal and the wearables, reports The Verge. Also Read - This Indian CEO is offering jobs to anyone who was fired by Twitter, Meta and more

The tech giant has also dropped its plans to offer Portal video calling hardware to other businesses, as well as the other two smartwatches that were in the early and intermediate stages of development. The most advanced smartwatch, code-named ‘Milan’, which was expected to ship in spring 2023 for about $349 and was likely to feature two built-in cameras for video conversations, was secretly postponed by Meta in June, the report said. Also Read - Twitter's global market share grows by 55 percent as Elon Musk takes over

Recently, Meta had announced plans to launch another consumer-grade virtual reality headset next year. At the company’s earnings call, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the new high-end VR headset would deliver high-resolution mixed reality to blend virtual objects into the physical environment around the users. Also Read - Facebook parent Meta fires over 11,000 employees in one go, Mark Zuckerberg says sorry

“Our goal for the Quest Pro line over the next several years was to enable more and more people to get their work done in virtual and mixed reality even better than they could on PCs,” said Zuckerberg.

Meanwhile, Meta India country head Ajit Mohan has resigned with immediate effect to pursue another opportunity. Manish Chopra, who is serving currently as director and head of partnerships at Meta, will replace him. Mohan joined Meta back in 2019 when the Mark Zuckerberg-led company was known as Facebook and spearheaded several projects. He is now reported to join Snap, the parent company of the popular photo and video-sharing app Snapchat.

“Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company,” Meta’s Vice President of Global Business Group Nicola Mendelsohn said in a statement. According to Moneycontrol, Mohan’s exit from Meta India was sudden, leaving the employees shocked.

  • Published Date: November 13, 2022 9:42 AM IST
