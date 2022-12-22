comscore Meta removed 23 million pieces of bad content on Facebook, Instagram in India in November
  • Home
  • News
  • Meta Removed 23 Million Pieces Of Bad Content On Facebook Instagram In India In November
News

Meta removed 23 million pieces of bad content on Facebook, Instagram in India in November

News

Meta said it took down over 19.52 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 3.39 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram.

Highlights

  • Meta on Thursday said it took down over 19.52 million pieces of content.
  • Between November 1-30, Facebook received 889 reports.
  • The company said it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 511 cases.
Meta

Meta removed 23 million pieces of bad content on Facebook, Instagram in India in November

Meta on Thursday said it took down over 19.52 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 3.39 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in the month of November in India. Between November 1-30, Facebook received 889 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and the company said it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 511 cases. Also Read - Instagram now lets you create your own 2022 recap reel: How to use this feature

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc, said Meta in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Also Read - YouTube creators contributed over Rs 10,000 crore to India's GDP in 2021

“Of the other 378 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 218 reports in total. The remaining 160 reports were reviewed but may not have been auctioned,” Meta added. On Instagram, the company received 2,368 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism. Also Read - Twitter CEO Elon Musk asks in a poll if should step down as 'head of Twitter'

“Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 1,124 cases,” the company informed. Of the other 1,244 reports where specialised review was needed, Meta reviewed content and took action on 850 reports in total. The remaining 394 reports on Instagram were reviewed but may not have been auctioned.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

“We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning,” said Meta.

–IANS

  • Published Date: December 22, 2022 4:00 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Top smartphones confirmed to launch in India in January, February
Mobiles
Top smartphones confirmed to launch in India in January, February
WhatsApp releases 2022 recap video, here are top 5 features we liked

Features

WhatsApp releases 2022 recap video, here are top 5 features we liked

boAt Wave Electra Bluetooth calling smartwatch with 1.81-inch display launched

News

boAt Wave Electra Bluetooth calling smartwatch with 1.81-inch display launched

Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch timeline tipped online

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch timeline tipped online

OnePlus 11 full details revealed via a listing

Mobiles

OnePlus 11 full details revealed via a listing

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Meta removed 23 million pieces of bad content on Facebook, Instagram in India in November

boAt Wave Electra Bluetooth calling smartwatch with 1.81-inch display launched

Netflix will no longer allow you to share passwords for free: All you need to know

Google Pixel 8 may feature Samsung's 'ISOCELL GN2' camera sensor: Check details

Apple may soon launch Apple TV app for Android phones

WhatsApp releases 2022 recap video, here are top 5 features we liked

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?