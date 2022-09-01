Meta (formerly Facebook) on Wednesday said it took down over 25 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 2 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in the month of July, in accordance with the IT Rules 2021. Also Read - Meta introduces no-cost EMIs for advertisers in India

Between July 1-31, Meta received 626 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism for Facebook and responded to 100 percent of those reports.

"Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 603 cases," the company announced.

Of the other 23 reports where specialised review was needed, Meta said it reviewed content as per its policies, and took action on nine reports in total.

For Instagram, Meta received 1,033 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and the company responded to all of those reports.

Of these incoming reports, the social network provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 945 cases.

“These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc,” said Meta.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

“We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning,” said Meta.

–IANS