Meta-owned Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp will soon get new features available exclusively to those who pay for them. Meta is reportedly setting up a new division for these paid features which users will be able to purchase.

Instagram and Facebook already have some paid features such as events and stars. It appears that the new division will be discrete for the paid subscribers of the features.

Unfortunately, it is unclear what exact paid features will the brand introduce, however, it will surely add to the company's profits in the long term. That's what the Meta VP John Hegeman believes.

Meta already has its advertising business and interestingly, these new paid features will be a new category in itself for the company to earn profits and business at the same time.

And these paid features won’t let you remove advertisements from the Meta apps, as per John Hegeman. So the adverts will stay and the new features will come under the new division.

Introducing paid features on the app will put Meta in the same course as Snap and Twitter. Even Telegram recently launched its set of paid features.

