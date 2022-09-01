comscore Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to soon get paid features
  • Home
  • News
  • Meta To Introduce Paid Features On Facebook Instagram And Whatsapp
News

Meta to introduce paid features on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

News

Meta will soon introduce new paid features to three of its applications - Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

meta

Meta-owned Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp will soon get new features available exclusively to those who pay for them. Meta is reportedly setting up a new division for these paid features which users will be able to purchase. Also Read - Latest WhatsApp beta brings voice call support to Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5: Reports

Instagram and Facebook already have some paid features such as events and stars. It appears that the new division will be discrete for the paid subscribers of the features. Also Read - Meta removed over 25 mn pieces of bad content on Facebook in India in July

Unfortunately, it is unclear what exact paid features will the brand introduce, however, it will surely add to the company’s profits in the long term. That’s what the Meta VP John Hegeman believes. Also Read - How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one iPhone

Meta already has its advertising business and interestingly, these new paid features will be a new category in itself for the company to earn profits and business at the same time.

And these paid features won’t let you remove advertisements from the Meta apps, as per John Hegeman. So the adverts will stay and the new features will come under the new division.

Introducing paid features on the app will put Meta in the same course as Snap and Twitter. Even Telegram recently launched its set of paid features.

– With inputs from Reuters

  • Published Date: September 1, 2022 1:22 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

iQOO Z6 Lite will be the brand's next budget phone with Snapdragon 4 series chipset
Mobiles
iQOO Z6 Lite will be the brand's next budget phone with Snapdragon 4 series chipset
Kia Sonet X-Line launched in India at Rs 13.39 lakh: All you need to know

automobile

Kia Sonet X-Line launched in India at Rs 13.39 lakh: All you need to know

Vivo X Fold S hits 3C, key specs leaked

Mobiles

Vivo X Fold S hits 3C, key specs leaked

Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

Deals

Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

Poco M5 and Poco M5s pricing and colors leaked

Mobiles

Poco M5 and Poco M5s pricing and colors leaked

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp will soon get paid features

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G tablet with rugged body launched

Oppo has launched new budget smartphone in India: Check details here

Kia Sonet X-Line launched in India at Rs 13.39 lakh: All you need to know

Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022, Watch video to see the list

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Watch Tutorial

Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason

News

iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason
State Bank Of India Fake Message Alert, Watch Video for Details

News

State Bank Of India Fake Message Alert, Watch Video for Details
SBI WhatsApp Banking Launched, Watch Video to know the details

News

SBI WhatsApp Banking Launched, Watch Video to know the details
iPhone 13 Available with ₹14,000 Flat Discount, Watch video for Offers on Flipkart

News

iPhone 13 Available with ₹14,000 Flat Discount, Watch video for Offers on Flipkart